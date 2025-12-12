Dandenong Market celebrates its top traders of 2025.

This year Dandenong Market celebrated the incredible traders that make the Market so special with the 2025 Trader Awards. The traders are the heart and soul of the Market, and these awards provided the opportunity to recognise their passion, talent, and hard work. From mouth-watering street food and fresh local produce to one-of-a-kind treasures and warm, welcoming service, Dandenong Market invited the community to have their say and vote for their favourite stalls, shops, and team members across various award categories.

Congratulations to all the winners who were awarded their trophies at the annual Trader’s End of Year celebration:

Shop of the Year Winner

Saccha Sugarcane Juice

People’s Choice Winners

Fruit & Vegetable Hall

5 Rivers Fruit & Vegetables

Meat, Fish & Deli Hall

Dandy Free Range

The Pantry

Peanut Market

Market Square & The Terrace

Dandee Donuts

The Bazaar & Cleeland Street Shops

Louise’s Pet Supplies

Speciality Category Winners

Best Food Experience

NZ Street Food (Hangi)

Hidden Gem Award

Nesh’s Corner Deli (Squid Ink & Truffle Salami)

Best Customer Service

Rahila from Orchid Fresh Flowers

*Photo is of the winners with the Dandenong Market Management team at the End of Year Trader celebration. Missing from the photo are People’s Choice Winners 5 Rivers Fruit & Vegetables, Dandy Free Range and Louise’s Pet Supplies.