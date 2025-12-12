Dandenong Market celebrates its top traders of 2025.

This year Dandenong Market celebrated the incredible traders that make the Market so special with the 2025 Trader Awards. The traders are the heart and soul of the Market, and these awards provided the opportunity to recognise their passion, talent, and hard work. From mouth-watering street food and fresh local produce to one-of-a-kind treasures and warm, welcoming service, Dandenong Market invited the community to have their say and vote for their favourite stalls, shops, and team members across various award categories.
Congratulations to all the winners who were awarded their trophies at the annual Trader’s End of Year celebration:
Shop of the Year Winner
Saccha Sugarcane Juice
People’s Choice Winners
Fruit & Vegetable Hall
5 Rivers Fruit & Vegetables
Meat, Fish & Deli Hall
Dandy Free Range
The Pantry
Peanut Market
Market Square & The Terrace
Dandee Donuts
The Bazaar & Cleeland Street Shops
Louise’s Pet Supplies
Speciality Category Winners
Best Food Experience
NZ Street Food (Hangi)
Hidden Gem Award
Nesh’s Corner Deli (Squid Ink & Truffle Salami)
Best Customer Service
Rahila from Orchid Fresh Flowers
*Photo is of the winners with the Dandenong Market Management team at the End of Year Trader celebration. Missing from the photo are People’s Choice Winners 5 Rivers Fruit & Vegetables, Dandy Free Range and Louise’s Pet Supplies.