Christmas entertainment – Springvale

Multi skilled musicians spread festive cheer as they perform three, 45 minutes sets

– Saturday 13 December, 11am-2pm and Tuesday 23 December, 2pm-5pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale; free event.

Lynbrook Christmas festival and Market

Market stalls, rides, food trucks, Santa, huge stage program with several talented singers performing all your Christmas favourites, bubble wrangler, animal farm, face painters, stilt walkers who juggle. Presented by Lynbrook Residents Association.

– Saturday 13 December 3pm-7pm at Banjo Paterson Park, Paterson Drive, Lynbrook; free entry.

Endeavour Hills Community Carols

Free event for the whole family. Local schools and music groups including gospel music group, Urban Praise. Food trucks, carnival games, children activities and fireworks.

– Saturday 13 December 5.30pm-9.30pm at Reveal Church, 2-8 Gleneagles Drive, Endeavour Hills; free event.

Narre Warren North Carols

Family-friendly traditional carols. Relaxed picnic atmosphere without vendors or fireworks. Free sausage sizzle, tea and coffee. No dogs or other pets, except service animals.

– Saturday 13 December 6.30pm-10.30pm at A’Beckett Road Reserve, Narre Warren North; $10 family of four or $5pp.

Festive mini-wreaths

Learn how to make a small Christmas wreath embellished with dried flowers to decorate your home for the holidays, with Domenica from Lupin Botanical. Ages 16-plus.

– Tuesday 16 December, 6pm-7.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub, Community Room 1, 10 Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_e27ae3e4b54f40688d0802cfb3dc3604

Illustrated ephemera workshop

Using Japanese and French papers, make a small hand-bound book with your own printed illustration.

– Tuesday 16 December, 6.30pm-8pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_f179aca3a4f8496cb7b7d1b671cc3179

Storytime at the Gallery

Join this family storytime experience inspired by the book Stellar Stories for Boys of the Future by Francesca Cavallo. Stories, songs, and craft activities designed to spark imagination and creativity and foster early literacy skills. Suitable for ages 2-5. Children must be supervised by a parent or carer.

– Wednesday 17 December, 10.30am-11am at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong; free event.

Christmas Entertainment – Dandenong

Roving, multi-skilled musicians spread festive cheer as they perform three, 45 minutes sets.

Wednesday 17 December, 11am-2pm and Saturday 20 December, 11am-2pm at Harmony Square and Palm Plaza, Dandenong; free events.

Christmas Entertainment – Noble Park

Multi skilled musicians perform three, 45 minutes sets.

– Friday 19 December, 3pm-6pm and Monday 22 December, 11am-2pm at Douglas and Ian streets, Noble Park; free events.

Afghan Culture Day

Afghan Youth Association presents a family-friendly event with live music, food, kids activities, market stalls.

– Saturday 20 December 1pm-8pm at Dandenong Park, 174 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free entry.

Alex Wilkie Reserve open day

Take a ranger-guided or self-guided tour along the Nature Trail following the interpretive signage that meanders through stunning bushland.

– Sunday 21 December, 10am-5pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South; free event.

Social Cohesion workshop

A facilitated, safe space to help define what social cohesion means for our community today – and the role each of us plays in shaping a stronger, fairer future. Open to residents in Melbourne’s South East. Part of a social cohesion initiative being developed by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia councils, the Australian Government’s Office for Social Cohesion, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

– Monday 22 December, 9.30am-12.30pm at Bunjil Place (Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri Rooms), 2 Patrick North East Drive, Narre Warren. Register at eventbrite.com.au/e/connections-that-matter-social-cohesion-workshop-tickets-1975370883488?aff=oddtdtcreator

New Years Eve at Wilson Oval

Live entertainment, multicultural performances, local up-and-coming artists, roving entertainers, food and market stalls followed by a firework display at 9.25pm.

– Wednesday 31 December, 6pm-9.30pm at Wilson Oval, Dandenong Park, 95 Pultney Street, Dandenong; free event.

Australian Nativity Scene

Australia’s largest and most renowned traditional nativity scene, now in its 22nd year, at St. Elizabeth’s Parish. Please note the display will not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

– until Friday 9 January 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth’s Parish, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North; free event. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110.

12 Days of Christmas

Free workshops and entertainment for kids of all ages. Christmas crafts and card making, cookie decorating, face painting and hair braiding, music circles and sing-alongs as well as online DIY tutorials for at-home fun. Meet Santa for photos.

– until Sunday 21 December (market days only) 10am-2pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm until 20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.