10 Best Australian Christmas Books for Kids

Looking for the perfect gift for little readers this Christmas? Reading Out of Poverty (ROOP), a national charity supporting early childhood literacy, has curated the Top 10 Australian Christmas Books for Children Aged 0–5. These festive, beautifully illustrated reads are perfect for tiny hands, family storytime, and inspiring a lifelong love of reading.

This year, ROOP highlights the urgent need for early literacy support across the country. Around one in four children in low-income households in Australia do not own a single children’s book (Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023). Children without access to printed books face disadvantages in vocabulary, comprehension, school readiness, and long-term learning outcomes.

Christmas is the perfect moment to give a gift that lasts a lifetime: the gift of reading.

“Early literacy begins long before school age, and access to books is one of the strongest predictors of a child’s future reading success,” Andrew Kay, CEO & Founder of ROOP said.

“By choosing Australian stories this Christmas, especially those reflecting our culture, environment, and First Nations voices, families can nurture connection, imagination, and a love for reading from the very beginning.”

Australia’s Top 10 Christmas Books for Children (0–5 years)

Classic Christmas, Jess Black (illus. Julia Murray). Board book, 0–2

High-contrast board book from the popular Aussie animal babies series, ideal for babies and very young toddlers.

(Black, J., & Murray, J., 2022)

Bluey: Christmas Little Library, Ludo Studio / Bluey team – Board/box set, 2–5

Four mini board books in one featuring Bluey and family, packed with Aussie Christmas fun for preschoolers.

(Ludo Studio & Bluey Team, 2021)

Bluey: Verandah Santa, Bluey (Penguin). Board/Hardback, 2–5

Lift-the-flap story based on the beloved Bluey Christmas episode, engaging and interactive for young children.

(Bluey, 2020)

The Aussie Christmas Mix-Up, Jackie Hosking. Picture book, 3–5

Playful Aussie animals, rhyming text, and colourful illustrations make this a fun read-aloud Christmas story.

(Hosking, 2021)

An Aussie Christmas Gum Tree, Jackie Hosking. Picture book, 3–5

A sunny, Australian-set festive tale with familiar flora and fauna, perfect for sharing with toddlers.

(Hosking, 2020)

Warrikirti Christmas Bilby, Lyndall Stavrou (illus. Jeni Bullock, Aboriginal illustrator). Picture board, 2–5

A heartwarming outback Christmas story featuring Indigenous language and cultural perspectives.

(Stavrou, L., & Bullock, J., 2019)

Christmas Wonder Down Under, Vikki Conley & Cheryl Orsini. Board book, 0–5

A rhyming board book celebrating an Aussie summer Christmas with beaches, barbecues, and pavlova.

(Conley, V., & Orsini, C., 2022)

Santa Is Coming to Australia, Steve Smallman. Picture book, 2–5

Children can spot landmarks, Aussie animals, and festive scenes from across the country in this “Santa visits Australia” story.

(Smallman, 2021)

Ayla’s Christmas Wish, Pamela Jones (NLA Publishing). Picture/board, 3–5

A gentle country Christmas tale celebrating community and summer festivities, perfect for storytime.

(Jones, 2020)

Tea and Sugar Christmas, Dreamtime Kullilla-Art. Picture/board, 0–5

A festive story set on the historic Tea & Sugar train that connected remote Australian communities, featuring Aboriginal perspectives and illustrations. Perfect for young children’s storytime.

(Dreamtime Kullilla-Art, 2020)