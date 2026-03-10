Vaccination push as measles cases rise in Victoria

South east residents are urged to make sure they are vaccinated against measles, with 10 cases of measles this year in the region.

Measles has recently spread in Victoria among people who have not travelled overseas or visited known exposure sites.

In the south east, there have been 10 cases of measles this year.

Exposure sites in the south east include Casey Hospital Emergency Department, Myhealth Clyde North Medical Centre, Trident Medical Centre (Officer), Parkmore Shopping Centre (Keysborough), and BP AA Pakenham Lakeside.

Pharmacies in Casey and Greater Dandenong are now offering free measles vaccination.

The Department of Health has procured thousands of vaccines for local public health units to roll out local initiatives so more people can get vaccinated for free.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay said there had been 17 notified cases of measles across Victoria this year and vaccination was the best protection.

“Measles can cause serious illness but can be easily avoided through vaccination, so it’s important we take steps to stop the spread of this highly contagious disease,” she said.

“We are working with local public health units to make sure all eligible Victorians know how they can access the free vaccine.

“We urge Victorians to make sure they have had two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is required for immunity.

“If you are unsure of your vaccination status, get a catch-up vaccine, which is completely safe.”

The MMR vaccine is also widely available at GPs, community pharmacies, Aboriginal Health Services and some local councils. A Medicare card is not required to get this free vaccine.

Free measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines are available to adults born during or after 1966 who haven’t had two doses of the vaccine or are unsure of their vaccination status. Many adults aged 20–59 years may have only had one dose of the MMR vaccine in line with Australian childhood vaccination schedules at the time.

Children are eligible for the free vaccine through under the National Immunisation Program. It is routinely administered at 12 months and 18 months or through a free catch-up dose. Parents can check a child’s vaccination status by using the Australian Immunisation Register.

Victorians travelling overseas are reminded that cases of measles are rising around the world, including popular travel destinations such as Indonesia (including Bali), Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan and India.

“Victorians heading overseas should make sure their routine vaccinations, including measles, are up to date at least two weeks before departure,” Dr McElnay said.

“Vaccination against measles is safe, effective, and free – and the best way for you and your family to avoid serious illness.”

Infants in Victoria are also eligible for an additional measles vaccine from six months of age if they are travelling overseas, which is six months earlier than routinely scheduled. This state-funded MMR vaccine is available through GPs, Aboriginal Health Services and Councils.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes, runny nose, feeling generally unwell, followed by a red rash. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice immediately.

For more information about the measles outbreak in Victoria, including exposure sites, visit Health alerts and advisories.

More information about where to get vaccinated in your local area is available at local public health unit websites: sephu.org/latest-news/2026/02/24/pharmacies-provide-free-measles-vaccine/