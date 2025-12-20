Creamy eggnog to put you in the festive mood

Eggnog is a creamy, rich beverage traditionally enjoyed during the holiday season. Its origins are thought to date back to medieval Europe, where people drank “posset,” a warm, spiced milk drink with wine or ale. Over time, eggnog developed into the creamy, custard-based drink we know today, often flavored with warm spices and occasionally spiked with alcohol.

Eggnog is made with milk, cream, sugar, eggs, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Some recipes include alcohol, like rum, brandy, or bourbon, while others keep it non-alcoholic. The drink has a unique flavor that combines sweetness with the warmth of spices and the richness of eggs, making it a comforting holiday treat.

Basic Eggnog Recipe

Here’s a simple, classic recipe to make eggnog at home. This recipe makes about 4-6 servings.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs (or just the yolks if you prefer)

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (plus more for garnish)

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg (plus more for garnish)

Optional: ½ – 1 cup rum, brandy, or bourbon, depending on your preference

Instructions:

Beat the Eggs and Sugar:

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs (or egg yolks) and sugar together until smooth and creamy. This mixture should become pale yellow and increase in volume slightly.

Warm the Milk Mixture:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, heavy cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Heat the mixture gently, stirring constantly to prevent scorching, until it’s warm but not boiling (about 160°F or 70°C).

Temper the Eggs:

To avoid curdling, you’ll need to “temper” the egg mixture. Gradually add about ¼ cup of the warm milk mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly.

Continue adding the warm milk slowly until about half has been incorporated. This will raise the temperature of the eggs gradually.

Cook the Eggnog:

Pour the tempered egg mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining milk and cook over low heat.

Stir constantly until the mixture thickens slightly (around 170°F or 77°C) and can coat the back of a spoon. Avoid boiling, as it can cause the mixture to curdle.

Add Alcohol (Optional):

If you’re adding alcohol, mix in your preferred spirit (rum, brandy, or bourbon) once the eggnog has thickened and removed it from the heat.

Chill and Serve:

Allow the eggnog to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours to chill. The flavours will meld as it sits.

Serve in cups or mugs, and sprinkle a little extra nutmeg or cinnamon on top for garnish.

Enjoy!

Eggnog can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two days, though fresh is best for the best flavor and texture.

Tips and Variations

For Extra Creaminess: You can add an extra ½ cup of heavy cream for a richer texture.

Non-Alcoholic Version: Simply omit the alcohol. For extra flavour, try adding a bit of almond extract along with the vanilla.

Spice Adjustments: Adjust the cinnamon and nutmeg to your liking or add a pinch of cloves or allspice for extra warmth.

Frothy Topping: Whip some heavy cream and add a dollop on top of each serving for an even creamier finish.

Eggnog is a versatile drink that can be tailored to personal preferences, whether spiked with your favorite spirit or made extra thick and creamy. Enjoy it cold or slightly warmed as a comforting holiday treat.