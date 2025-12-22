Prayer for Greater Dandenong

by Pastor David Owen, Dandenong Ministers’ Fellowship (DMF) president

What exactly is hope?

The Bible asks us ‘why do we hope for what we already have?’ and it talks about ‘the hope that lies ahead’.

Hence, hope is an expectation of that which is yet to come.

It is easy to complain about the past or the present, but to look back and be grateful for what we do have, rather than focussing on what we don’t have, changes our outlook altogether.

As a Christian, I have found that faith in Christ is not just believing, it’s living a life according to His instructions whether or not I see an immediate response or answer.

My faith lies in Him and He said, ‘If you love me, keep my commandments’, the more I obey, the more I love Him and it is expressed in my daily life, by loving, caring for and helping others.

I will not give up, because of His promises of eternal life after my time on earth, and I have never found Him to disappoint.

He also said that we should pray for those in authority and hence the following prayer:

Lord Jesus, our Saviour and our Lord, we ask that you grant great wisdom and understanding, unity and harmony to our councillors and officers in their decision making and planning, on behalf of this city of Greater Dandenong, which incorporates so many people of diverse culture, background and religion.

Lord we earnestly pray for peace, harmony and prosperity for the citizens of the city and that, in these times of unrest and uncertainty, you would pour out your Spirit upon the people who live and work within the bounds of the city of Greater Dandenong, and bless them abundantly.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au