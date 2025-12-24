Gardens to get lost in

When it comes to gardens in the Yarra Ranges, visitors are spoiled for choice.

From the award-winning to the more hidden gems, the number and scenic diversity of these locations can make for a perfect day out.

The Dandenong Ranges boast a large selection to choose from. Here are some recommendations.

Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden

This garden attracts thousands of visitors each year throughout the spring and summer months, and for good reason.

Most visitors flock each year to see the 15,000 rhododendrons, 12,000 azaleas, 3000 camellias and 250,000 daffodils draped in colour during spring.

There is space for a picnic on the Cherry Lawn amongst the conifers and the blue and white hydrangeas.

Located on The Georgian Road, Olinda.

Chelsea Australia Garden in Olinda

Phillip Johnson Landscapes’ award-winning garden, entitled the ‘Australian Garden’, features a billabong and waterfall operated by solar/battery power, alongside native flora.

Some 15,000 plants from over 400 different species find their home in the garden; approximately 100 of which are rare and endangered.

24 The Georgian Road, Olinda

Karwarra Native Plant Garden, Nursery and Gallery

Located within the Kalorama Memorial Reserve, it is the perfect pit stop to appreciate native flora.

Over the summer, as the blooms begin to come out, wander through the self-guided garden.

When the sun shows itself, the butterflies really come to life, particularly the dainty swallowtails and Macleay’s swallowtail, so have a camera ready to capture their beauty.

Pirianda Gardens in Olinda

Off the beaten track, the smaller gardens boast an 11-hectare woodland, magnificent views and a backdrop of ever-changing colours.

It is a photographer’s and bird watcher’s haven, and the perfect spot for a picnic.

Pirianda Garden is located at 5-9 Hacketts Road, Olinda.

Parks Victoria recommends visitors access Hacketts Road via the Olinda-Monbulk Road only. Ignore GPS directions that take you via Perrins Creek Road, as this access is extremely steep and only suitable for 4WD vehicles.

There is a car park dedicated to Pirianda Gardens. Please abide by signage to protect the natural environment.

George Tindale Memorial Garden

Situated in leafy Sherbrooke, the George Tindale Memorial Garden is a short distance away from the Alfred Nicholas Gardens, making Sherbrooke the perfect stopover for visitors who are travelling through the hills.

Large mountain ash trees are found throughout the garden, sheltering the beautiful variety of flowers and plants. The garden flourishes with a plethora of rare and exotic flowers.

33 Sherbrooke Rd, Sherbrooke

The People’s Garden Montrose

Tucked away behind the main shops of Montrose sits a hidden gem, a sanctuary gifted to the township as a garden for the people.

While not the most structured of gardens, as works to bring it back to life are underway, it is still a perfect spot for some quiet reflection and to take a break when travelling.