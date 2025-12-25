Get out to the Arts in Yarra Valley

The arts and creative scene across the Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges offers something for everyone.

And better yet, there are so many free galleries and artspaces to visit throughout the region, you could dedicate a full day, or two, to hopping from place to place.

In Lilydale, you will find both the Yarra Ranges Regional Museum and the Round Bird Artspace. The Museum offers a range of exhibitions, showcasing the region’s history and culture, as well as modern and classic art in all forms. There’s a rotating program of artistic works, for both short and long-term exhibitions, from artists all across Australia.

Round Bird Artspace provides local artists with the opportunity to showcase their collection of works in a gallery space. From the whimsical to the natural environment, each month offers something new.

In Healesville, find The Memo and The Pink Gallery, again providing two different experiences for visitors.

The Memo is home to a cinema and theatre as well, showcasing an array of talent from both near and far in all spaces.

The Pink Gallery is hard to miss as you enter Healesville. The petite pink cottage house has been converted into a small but charming art gallery, highlighting local original art with new exhibitions bi-monthly.

In Warburton, don’t miss the Warburton Waterwheel and Arts Centre Warburton.

The Warburton Waterwheel Gallery, at the visitor centre, hosts a new exhibition each month, showcasing the talent and work of someone local.

The Arts Centre, like The Memo, is also home to a cinema and theatre alongside the gallery, ensuring there is always a busy program of arts, entertainment and culture to enjoy.

Wandin may be the home of Mont De Lancey, but it is also home to the Ray Oliver Gallery, located at the centre of the historic homestead.

With an artist-in-residence, there are always works on display, and a rotation of exhibitions to be seen as well.

In the Dandenong Ranges, discover the hidden gallery at Karwarra Native Plant Garden in Kalorama that exclusively shows works displaying Australian botanical and wildlife art.

A little further up the road, find the Sherbrooke Art Gallery in Belgrave and a constantly changing display of over 300 works for sale. Art classes are also available.

Rounding out the gallery hopping is Burrinja Cultural Centre in Upwey. Again offering arts, culture and entertainment all under one roof, it is brimming with something for everyone.