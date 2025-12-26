Snap up a snapper

Summer equals snapper season and if you or anyone you know comes back from the bay with a haul, here’s how you can put these tasty fish to good use in the kitchen.

Baked Snapper with Lemon and Herbs

Ingredients:

1 whole snapper (about 2-3 pounds), cleaned and scaled

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 lemons (one for juice, one sliced)

4 cloves garlic, minced

Fresh herbs (such as parsley, thyme, or dill), chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: cherry tomatoes or olives for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Prepare the snapper: Rinse the snapper under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels. Make three diagonal cuts on each side of the fish, about 2.5cm apart.

Season the fish: In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, minced garlic, juice of one lemon, salt, and pepper. Rub this mixture all over the fish, including inside the cavity and into the cuts.

Add herbs and lemon: Stuff the cavity of the fish with fresh herbs and some lemon slices. You can also place a few lemon slices on top of the fish.

Bake: Place the fish on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or in a baking dish. Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the flesh is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.

Serve: Carefully transfer the fish to a serving platter. Garnish with additional herbs, cherry tomatoes, or olives if desired. Serve with extra lemon wedges on the side.

Tips:

You can add vegetables like asparagus or zucchini to the baking sheet for a complete meal.

Serve with a side of rice or crusty bread to soak up the juices.

Enjoy your flavourful baked snapper.