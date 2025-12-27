A cinematic milestone – Cameo turns 90

By Shamsiya Hussainpoor

Belgrave’s Cameo Cinema isn’t just a place to catch a flick; it’s a cherished local gem that’s been creating unforgettable memories for nearly a century, and this year, it’s proudly celebrating its 90th birthday.

The cinema has become more than just a place to watch movies, it’s a cultural hub where memories are made, connections are created, and the magic of film comes to life.

To mark this monumental milestone, a Star Mail reporter spoke with local residents, business owners, and staff about what the cinema means to them and why it’s vital to preserve its legacy for future generations.

The cinema’s manager, Danielle Burgess, said she has witnessed firsthand the profound impact the venue has had on the community.

“I think it is a testament to this community’s love of cinema, we wouldn’t be here without our incredible customer base, and I think our customers know that the love goes both ways,” she said.

The cinema’s rich history has been instrumental in shaping its ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

“Cinema has and always will be about accessibility,” Ms Burgess said.

“Watching incredible movies in a dark cinema surrounded by friends and strangers alike brings people together, and shouldn’t be reserved for select members of society.”

The cinema has honoured its roots while adapting to modern needs, such as wheelchair access and hearing loops, to ensure all movie lovers can enjoy the experience.

Ms Burgess said the most significant challenge for the cinema was when it nearly faced demolition in 1995, but luckily a group of passionate locals fought tirelessly to have it heritage listed, and it has stood the test of time ever since.

“The overarching story of perseverance best represents Cameo,” she said.

“Multiple times throughout history, it has been threatened by recessions, wars, and changing audience habits, but it has remained open thanks to owners and community members who love cinema.”

The future of the cameo will build upon the same values that have sustained it for nine decades.

“The next chapter for Cameo feels like a natural continuation of what has kept us going for 90 years, being a place where the community gathers, discovers films, and feels at home,” she said.

For a regular customer from Ferntree Gully, Myra Camm, the cinema holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s important to keep this in the hills, it’s the only cinema around here, and a lot of times, cinemas in places like Boronia aren’t open,” she said.

Along with her daughter and carer, Camm visits the cinema once a week for a special outing.

The opportunity to enjoy films in a comfortable and familiar environment is something she values deeply.

“If this goes, where is everyone going to go? If the cinema leaves, I probably wouldn’t come to Belgrave anymore, there’s no point,” Ms Camm said.

Her sentiments are echoed by many long-time residents, who view the cinema as an integral part of the town’s identity.

A Mooroolbark resident, Gerdina Jansen who has been attending Cameo for over 40 years, also shared her thoughts.

“I just enjoy it, it’s quieter here, not as busy or commercialised,” she said.

“It’s a nice place to come for a coffee or a movie. I’ve been coming here since my daughter was a baby, and it’s always been a lovely place to meet friends and watch films.”

For Ms Jansen, the cinema is more than just a venue for watching films, it’s a gathering spot for friends and family.

“If Cameo goes, I think Belgrave will lose its luster,” she said.

“It’s part of what makes this town special. People don’t come here like they used to. If the cinema were gone, I wouldn’t even bother coming here for coffee anymore, I can get my coffee locally. It’s just part of the charm.”

Belgrave business owner and chef, Alex Palmer of Little Hendrix Cafe, also spoke about the importance of the cinema to the community.

“Cameo is a huge part of what makes Belgrave special,” he said.

“A lot of people come to the cinema and then come to our cafe afterward. It’s such an important part of the local economy and community.”

Mr Palmer said if the cinema ever closes, it would have a ripple effect on the entire area.

“If Cameo goes, it’ll be a tragedy for the hills,” he said.

“The closest cinemas are in Knox or Rowville. The cinema brings in a lot of business to local shops. It’s not just about movies, it’s about maintaining the heart of this community.”

Cameo staff member and local filmmaker, Tadji Ulrich grew up in the area and has been visiting the cinema for most of his life.

“I’ve been coming to Cameo for much longer than I’ve worked here. I have so many memories, from seeing kids’ movies in the early 2000s to now running events like our retro screenings,” Mr Ulrich said.

“What sets us apart is we know our customers, a lot of them are regulars, sometimes even friends. I’m able to recommend films to people I know, and they come to me for advice on what to watch – it’s a great feeling to share that connection with our audience.”

“It’s not just about watching a film; it’s about being part of something bigger. It’s a ritual, coming together to enjoy a film, to discuss it afterward, and to be part of a community.”

Mr Ulrich recalls a customer who returned after many years, touched by the revival of the cinema’s original features.

“We recently got the old swan torches in Cinema One working again. A lady who hadn’t been in Belgrave for many years came in, and she had tears in her eyes seeing those lights turn on again. It was such a powerful moment for her because it brought back so many memories from her childhood,” he said.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, Cameo Cinema is hosting a week of special events from Thursday, 4 to Wednesday, 10 December, including discounted $5 general session tickets and $9 medium combo deals (popcorn and drink), alongside a 10-film anniversary retrospective.

In addition to these special offers, the cinema will screen some of its most memorable films from each decade, including a special screening of David Copperfield, the very first film ever shown at Cameo in 1935.

“We wanted to showcase one film from each of the decades that we’ve been open,” Ms Burgess said.

“We’re excited to allow our customers to relive these memories and celebrate the cinema’s 90th birthday in style.”

“As long as people love movies and love this place, Cameo will keep thriving, one story, one screening, and one generation at a time.”