New year, healthy you: Get ready for 2026 with these simple steps to lower your cancer risk

It’s never too early to start making your New Year’s resolutions, especially when it comes to improving your health and lowering your cancer risk.

With 2026 just around the corner, this is the perfect time to start making healthy lifestyle changes that you can take with you into the new year.

Victorian Cancer Registry data shows that 38,715 Victorians were diagnosed with cancer in 2023 – that’s an average of 106 people diagnosed every day, with a significant number of these cancers being preventable.

The most diagnosed cancers in Victoria are prostate, breast, bowel, lung and melanoma. It is estimated that one in two Victorians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.

Cancer Council Victoria’s Head of Prevention Craig Sinclair said taking small steps to improve your health now could help lower your risk of developing cancer later in life.

“As we head into the festive season and the new year, it’s important to take the time to focus on your health to ensure that you have the best start to 2026,” he said.

“This could be catching up on any cancer screening tests you’re due for, taking steps to quit smoking, or speaking to your GP about lingering health issues, potential cancer symptoms or lifestyle changes you want to make.”

Looking for New Year’s resolution ideas to make sure your 2026 is off to a healthy start? Here are some changes that you can make to help lower your risk of cancer:

1. Make being SunSmart part of your daily routine

Make all five forms of sun protection part of your daily routine, especially during Victoria’s sun protection season (mid-August to April). When the UV is 3 or above, wear protective clothing, a wide brim hat and sunglasses, use SPF50+ sunscreen and seek shade.

This is also a good time to check that your sunscreen has not expired, and to put a hat and sunglasses close to your front door so you’re protected every time you head outdoors. Download the free SunSmart Global UV app to put sun protection advice at your fingertips.

2. Get up to date with cancer screening

Are you due for a bowel, breast or cervical cancer screening test? There has never been a better time to tick these off your list so you can spend your summer with peace of mind.

Eligible people need to screen every two years for bowel and breast cancer, and every five years for cervical cancer.

The National Lung Cancer Screening Program was launched in July and helps people find lung cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. Speak to your GP to find out if you’re eligible for lung screening.

3. Take steps to quit smoking or vaping

Every year, 24,000 Australians die from smoking related illness – that’s 66 lives lost every day.2 The earlier you quit smoking or vaping, the better your health will be. Visit quit.org.au, call Quitline for non-judgmental, free counselling support on 13 7848 or contact Quitline through Facebook Messager via @quitvic.

4. Refresh your meal plan and move more

Take the guess work (and mental load!) out of planning healthy meals and workouts with the help of the LiveLighter website. It has plenty of free online recipes, exercise tips, and meal plans to help you get cooking and moving more. The recipes focus on fresh, nutrient-dense meals and snacks that are easy to make and delicious to eat.

5. Get that unusual change or symptom checked

Have peace of mind heading into 2026 knowing that any lingering health problems are taken care of. If you’ve noticed an unusual change to your body, it’s important to see a GP as soon as you can as it might be caused by an underlying health issue. Maybe it’s a spot on your skin that’s changed in shape, colour or size, a pain in your abdomen or unexplained weight loss – have a chat with your doctor to find out whether there is anything to worry about.

To find more information about cancer prevention, visit cancervic.org.au. If you need cancer information or support, call the Cancer Council support line on 13 11 20.