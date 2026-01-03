Looking Back

100 years ago

7 January 1926

Berwick to Berwick

At the last meeting of the Berwick Shire council, Cr. Russell, who visited Great Britain some time back with a company of boy scouts, handed the President an illuminated address from the Borough of Berwick on Tweed, on the border of England and Scotland. Greetings were sent to the Berwick Shire council and an inscribed oaken snuff box was forwarded. In a letter it was suggested that six school children of Berwick correspond with an equal number of children in Berwick-on-Tweed. Cr Henty suggested that the box be filled with snuff for the use of councillors, but the suggestion did not “take on.” Cr Wilson said he was sure, Mr Barker, head master at the Berwick school, would be very pleased to arrange for six of the scholars to correspond with children at Berwick-on-Tweed.

50 years ago

5 January 1976

7000 enjoy carols

All roads led to Dandenong Park on December 22 for the Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and Industry annual Carols by Candlelight, some coming from as far away as Gippsland Districts as well as Frankston and Korumburra. “It was a wonderful night,” said organiser Frank Bunnett, who has been organising the program for the past 26 years. “I estimate there was a crowd of more than 7,000 and for the first time ever, carols were broadcast on Channel 2 to be played back later. Murray Guille was again an excellent compere, as he has been for the past 15 years and the chamber is delighted with the kindness of the guests who bought hundreds of toys to lay at the foot of the sound shell, to be later distributed by Apexians to needy children in the area.”

20 years ago

9 January 2006

2006 Crystal ball gazing.

When considering what 2006 has in store, there are some near certainties, plenty of definite maybes and countless outside chances. Psychic Sarah Kulkens gives a divine insight into what lies in store for eastern suburbs residents. For this year’s state election, the ALP could be in for a rude awakening with hints that voters will deliver its narrowest win yet at the polls. Ms Kulkens foresees “plenty of promises” from both political parties, but says “neither can deliver.” Asked if tolls would be removed from the Mitcham – Frankston road, she says they won’t be. On Australia’s chances at the soccer World Cup, she said “I feel Australia will do very well, but they won’t win.” And on this year’s AFL flag, Ms Kulkens rates St Kilda. “The Saints give it a damn good shot in 2006.”

5 years ago

10 January 2021

‘Slug’ Court action

Three years, four police inquires and two Parliamentary probes on “Slug Gate” keeps sliding forward. In February Dandenong South commercial caterer, I Cook Food’s $50 million civil lawsuit is finally expected to land in the Supreme Court of Victoria. QC barrister Robert Richter has been hired by I Cook Food’s for its fight for damages against the state’s Department of Health and City of Greater Dandenong for what it says was its wrongful shutdown.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society