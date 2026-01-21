Celebrating a good harvest

Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January.

Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing and a ceremonial rice pot. It was the first time it was held in Harmony Square.

VTCA secretary and founder Wicki Wickiramasingham said the festival was an important celebration of successful food harvests, which depend on favourable sun and rains.

Similar harvest festivals were traditionally held in a range of nations and cultures.

Among the VIPs were Bruce MP and Multicultural Affairs Assistant Minister Julian Hill, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Talarmis and Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan.