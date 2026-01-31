DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Hope is the invisible gift

by Kamlavathi Reddy of Hindu Faith

The sacred gift of life can be likened to a river.

From its quiet beginnings to its meeting with the vast ocean, the river glides through peaceful valleys, then rushes through narrow passages, falls into deep whirlpools, and rises again towards open waters.

So too is the journey of each human life.

We all pass through moments of calm, and moments that test the very edges of our spirit.

When we find ourselves in the depths of our darkest hour — through loss, grief, fear or uncertainty — it can feel as though the night has closed around us.

Dreams may seem tangled or still, and the path ahead unclear.

Yet within every person lies a sacred, invisible gift: hope.

It is a small but steady flame, an inner light that cannot be extinguished by hardship.

Even when everything around us feels dim, this quiet light remains, reminding us that we are stronger than we know.

Hope does not deny our pain.

Instead, it lifts us gently, like the first hint of dawn long before the sun rises.

It invites us to take one more step, breathe one more breath, and trust that light will return.

This is where the values I try to live by — compassion, non-harm, service, and a commitment to what is right —to become guiding stars.

When we practise ahimsa through kindness, seva through helping hands, and dharma through living with integrity and purpose, our inner light becomes brighter, steadier, and more able to guide us through uncertainty.

In moments of struggle, when the skies are grey and the waters rough, we can return to stillness — to a quiet moment of “dhyanam,” reflection, or prayer in whatever form or faith that feels natural to us.

In this stillness, hope begins to glow again.

It reminds us that our story is not finished, that within us lives a strength capable of carrying us forward, and that brighter waters await.

To anyone journeying through difficulty: please know that you are not alone.

Light the invisible flame of hope within your heart, however small it may seem.

Let compassion steady your steps, let service connect you to others, and let your inner light guide you safely toward calmer shores.

Hope sings of dawn not yet in sight — but it always holds the promise of light.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au

