Springvale rides high for Year of Horse celebration

Lion dancers entertain large crowds throughout the day. (Gary Sissons: 454323)

A crowd of more than 80,000 is expected to fill Springvale’s CBD for the traditional Lunar New Year Festival on Sunday 15 February.

Again, the streets will be abuzz as revellers celebrate the Year of the Horse.

More than 80 stalls, an array of foods, rides, kids activities, firecrackers, performers such as Hung Hing Lion Dance and live music, rounded off by a 9.30pm fireworks finale.

Springvale Asian Business Association – which is Victoria’s first Asian business association – has staged the festival since 1997.

It’s built into a juggernaut that costs $220,000 to stage – with the help of sponsors and Greater Dandenong and State Government funds.

Organiser Vincent Golf from SABA says it’s the second-largest out of the long list of Lunar New Year festivals in Victoria, only behind Melbourne CBD.

“If it’s an extremely hot day, people go into the shopping centre and then around 6pm they come out of the woodwork.

“As we’re doing the countdown for the fireworks, I can see people shoulder to shoulder all the way down Buckingham Avenue from the main stage to the ferris wheel.”

Springvale Lunar New Year Festival is at Buckingham, Balmoral and Windsor avenues, Springvale on Sunday 15 February, 10am-10pm. Free parking at No.8 Balmoral Avenue car park.

