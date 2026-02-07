The power of self-acceptance

by Sister Jaqueline Russell, of the Brahma Kumaris Centre for Spiritual Learning

Intrinsic in feelings of hope is the acceptance of the self and then the acceptance of the situation with the faith that there is some benefit in it.

This attitude enables me to quieten my mind with peaceful thoughts and create a neutral space.

In this neutral space there is the thought power to search for solutions.

Faith brings hope however faith moves into action when I have the belief that I can do it.

I have the inner resources to allow me to find a way to remain stable and seek the advice I may need.

Acceptance is a powerful beginning to meet the need of the situation.

Worry, anxiety and blame can leave me stuck.

Every parent knows that they have the responsibility of maintaining hope and good wishes in their young family.

The intention is to build self-resources and these are the spiritual aspects of one’s personality.

So parents develop strategies to deal with sudden, chaotic or even traumatic situations for their child by first of all accepting what is happening.

I ask myself, how can I maintain my own spiritual resources, so that I may be an example of fortitude and resilience for others without denial that the challenging situation exists.

How can I build trust in myself so that when something happens to cause a child, for instance, to lose trust I am able to show support and encourage self-awareness that situations are external and I have inner resources to seek how to maintain my trust and hope.

Awareness of the situation and how I think leads to what I can do about it.

This is a huge step to strengthen self-respect.

How I think about it, needs to move into positive expression.

In this way I learn how to move forward.

Eventually as my mind becomes stable, clear and neutral, I will know how to deal with it in the future.

This is a spiritual approach.

It enables me to find a way forward.

The situation may need advice, may need support and so I first seek some silent time.

I become calm. I see the situation objectively, without blame, knowing that the quality of my thinking will shape my behaviour.

When I adopt this approach to life I develop not only self-confidence but also self-reliance.

This is personal power. Learning how to respond from a neutral perspective allows me to be open to alternative responses.

The strength of this belief in my self gives security to my hope.

It builds belief in myself and is the basis of my hope for change.

And when I have genuine hope for the best outcome and transfer this hope to others, not only do I increase my self-belief but I also enable others to have hope in my responses and in themselves.

