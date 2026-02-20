Pride of Holden roars on

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Brett Crawley is a proud member of Holden’s loyal legion displaying their prize classic cars in Dandenong next month.

The Narre Warren North collector, who has owned 49 Holden Torana hatchbacks, still hopes to snare a 50th.

“Unfortunately it’s getting too expensive these days. They’re asking $15,000 for just a rusted-out shell.”

A far cry from the 1980s when Crawley and his mates would buy Toranas for $1000, and “build” them in their boss’s rear garage at night.

A new coat of paint, seats and carpet. Within a week, they’d sell them for a princely $3000.

Crawley’s still got three Toranas on the road – including a white 1976 LX ‘SS’ with a new engine, gearbox and paint that looks good as new.

He also holds a purple 1973 LJ and a 1971 LC two-door, two-seater.

He was hooked from the age of 17 when a neighbour took him for a drive in a ‘Rana’.

“Peter Brock was racing them and I loved it. It stuck with me forever.”

One of his treasured souvenirs is a Brock-signed photo of a racing Torana from a meet-and-greet with Brock at a Frankston service station. It was signed with Brock’s mantra: ‘Follow your dreams”.

For generations, it was like “all the young people were driving a Holden” – like a Commodore or Torana, Crawley says.

His sister used to work on the gates at the Holden plant at Dandenong South, which closed in the 1990s. Loyal workers were treated with 30 per cent discounts on new cars, he recalls.

The Toranas came to the end of the line in 1980, and the top-selling Commodores in 2017. Once a juggernaut, this spelt the end of 69 years of local Holden production.

“It’s so sad to see Holden disappear,” Crawley laments.

However, the Torana legend still lives strong in many hearts and minds, as Crawley finds when he takes one of his cars for a spin.

“Everywhere I go, someone comes up and says ‘that’s a great car’, ‘that was my first car’ or ‘do you want to sell it?”

Crawley says the upcoming all-Holden car show is like a ‘lolly shop’ for devotees like himself.

A festival of classic Kingswoods and Monaros, HSVs, Brock/HDT specials and Walkinshaw performance builds, with live music, BBQ, food trucks and car product stalls.

“You’re not just sitting at home, flicking through social media – you’re out talking with people who love their cars.”

The show presented by Rotary Club of Dandenong and Endeavour Hills also features kid activities and charity raffles.

It is on Sunday 22 March 9am-2pm (bump-in entrant cars from 7am) at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Details: rotaryclubofgreaterdandenong.org/stories/2026-dandenong-all-holden-car-show