Truck company fined for pellets spillage

A blizzard of white pellets that spilled from a Toll truck in Keysborough in November. (EPA Victoria)

A major transport company, Toll Transport Pty Ltd, has been fined $4070 after its poorly loaded truck poured a blizzard of plastic pellets onto Keysborough streets.

Hundreds of litres of beads were strewn along streets including Greens Road, Perry Road and Pacific Drive when a bulk bag of plastic feedstock tipped over inside the truck and started spilling out the sidesi n the early hours of 24 November, 2025.

“One caller who reported the incident said the pellets were so thick on the ground that it looked like snow,” EPA South Metropolitan regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

Plastic feedstock, sometimes known as nurdles, is made up of tiny pellets that are heated and used to produce plastic goods.

The pellets are effectively microplastics and can easily enter the environment if not properly managed.

Mr Abeywickrema said that pollution could occur at any step in a production process, including transportation.

“Pollution prevention is everybody’s responsibility,” he said.

“Environmental regulations state that a load must be secured so that no part of it can leave the vehicle without human intervention.

“So the message to the many thousands of drivers on our roads every day is clear: nothing should come off your truck unless you mean it to.

“Load your vehicle properly, because if you spill waste onto our roads, the chances are someone will see you and report you.”

EPA Victoria has fined Toll Transport Pty Ltd $4,070 for violating Environment Protection Regulations.

Toll is entitled to have the fine reviewed.

Report pollution and littering on EPA’s 24-hour hotline 1300 372 842 or epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution 

