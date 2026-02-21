Mission Adoptable

Australian Animal Protection Society is cutting fees for cuts and kittens to just $50 this weekend. A nationwide initiative to find forever homes for cats during peak rescue seasons.

– Saturday, 21 February 11am-1pm and Sunday 22 February 11am-1pm at AAPS, 26 Aegean Ave, Keysborough. Details: aaps.org.au/events

Rethink Recycling Lid Drop and Make Day

Bring your clean plastic lids and have a go at shredding, melting and remoulding them into new, functional creations right before your eyes.

– Saturday 21 February, 11am-2pm at Rethink Recycling Maker Space, 21 Aspen Circuit, Springvale; free event, no bookings required.

9 x5 exhibition launch

Works of over 200 artists at the 9 by 5 Exhibition, returning for its 18th year in 2026. A modern take on the tradition of creating art on nine by five-inch cigar box lids, as pioneered by Australian artists Tom Roberts, Charles Conder, Arthur Streeton, and Frederick McCubbin.

– Saturday 21 February, 3pm-5pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required, details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/9-5-opening-event

Elysian Blues + Yeo

We’re celebrating the Year of the Horse with an evening of music, food, art and fun. Featuring Elysian Blues, DJ tunes by Yeo and the amazing Hung Hing Lion Dance performers. Part of the Open Space outdoor event series.

– Saturday 21 February 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-elysian-blues-yeo

Spiders of Paradise

Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise exhibition highlights the natural beauty and wonder of the Australian Maratus spider.

– until 22 February at Bunjil Place; free event.

Lunar New Year at Dandenong Market

A vibrant celebration of South-East Asian flavours, cultural performances, family fun and a cooking demonstration by celebrity Chef, Vincent Lim (Dimsimlim).

– Sunday 22 February, 10am-3pm at southern car park, Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

CaseyGirlsCan Tennis at Doveton

Free, coached beginner tennis sessions for Casey women, no prior skills or knowledge of tennis required. Follows the Cardio Tennis format. Part of City of Casey’s Summer of Tennis. ll equipment included but if you have your own racquet, please bring it with you.

– Monday 23 February 10am-11am at Doveton Tennis Club, Oak Avenue (Robinson Reserve). Bookings: trybooking.com/DIFFV

Bring Your Bills Day

Southeast Community Links (SECL) provides practical, on the spot help with electricity, gas, water, phone or other household bills, as well as advice on tenancy rights, fines, concessions and consumer issues. Specialists, financial counsellors and bilingual staff and interpreters available. Childrens activities.

– Tuesday 24 February, 10.30am-3pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event.

Twilight Tucker and Tunes

Pack your picnic rug and enjoy kids entertainers, relaxed acoustic performances, food trucks, café, animal nursery, tractor rides, temporary tattoos, paddock feed trail, playground and water play.

– Friday 27 February 5pm-9pm at Myuna Farm, 182 Kidds Road Doveton; $6pp/$20 for group of 4/babies under 12 months free. Bookings: trybooking.com/DGVGL

Mordi Fest

Non-stop music and roving entertainment over two days. Fun, food, and festivities by the beach. Headlined by Teenage Dads and Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows.

– Saturday, 28 February 11am-10pm and Sunday 1 March 11am-7pm at Peter Scullin Reserve, Beach Road, Mordialloc; $5pp/$10 families

Open Space: Pseudo Echo

Legendary Australian new-wave pioneers of 1980s synth-pop and dance-rock hits Pseudo Echo are taking you to Funky Town. Supported by Lupa J and Alkira Synth Collective.

– Saturday 28 February 6pm-9.30pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-pseudo-echo

Clean Up Australia Day

Join thousands of Australians to remove litter from our parks, waterways, and public spaces. Locations include Ross Reserve, Greaves Reserve, WJ Turner Reserve, Booth Reserve and Burden Park.

– Sunday 1 March at various locations and times; free event, registrations required at register.cleanup.org.au

VIEW Club 40th birthday

Celebrating 40 years of fun, friendship and support of The Smith Family Learning for Life Program. Two-course dinner with Elvis tribute entertainer Funky Elvis.

– Tuesday 3 March, 6.30pm for 7pm at Dandenong RSL, cnr Stud Road and Clow Street, Dandenong. RSVP by 10 February to Gunta, gunta55@hotmail.com and 0417 511 588 or Robyn, robyn_942@hotmail.com and 0419 337 100.

Career and Support Expo

Explore training and employment pathways, meet potential employers and speak with support services. Hosted by City of Greater Dandenong.

– Wednesday 4 March 10am-1.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event. Bookings essential: eventbrite.com.au/e/greater-dandenong-career-support-expo-tickets-1648908532809

Lunar New Year Wishing Tree

Write down your wish and hang it on the tree to bring good luck and fortune during the Year of the Horse.

– until Wednesday 4 March at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/lunar-new-year-wishing-tree-springvale-community-hub

Heritage Hill tour

Take a free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Wander through Benga’s Edna Walling-inspired 1930s garden and marvel at Laurel Lodge’s majestic 150-year-old Moreton Bay Fig trees.

– Thursday 5 March, 10am-12pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; $5pp. Bookings required: greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_bb570e95dd5d4379b41c3944a54de742

Compost Workshop

Learn how to start composting and overcome common troubles. Take a look at high quality compost and worm vermicasting.

– Thursday 5 March, 1.30pm-3pm at Noble Park Community Centre, 44 Memorial Drive (Ross Reserve), Noble Park; free event.

International Womens Day Breakfast

Killester College and City of Greater Dandenong present this much-loved community tradition honouring the achievements, resilience and contributions of women across our city.

– Friday 6 March, 6.45am at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event but donations welcome for Brigidine Asylum Seekers Project. Registrations essential at trybooking.com/events/landing/1507771

Lexington Gardens Market Day

Indoors market of homemade baked goods, jams and relishes, jewellery, knitwear, wooden toys made by our own men’s shed, handstitched items, bags and purses and more. Cash only stalls, free entry.

– Friday 6 March, 10am-1pm at Lexington Gardens Retirement Village, 114 Westall Road, Springvale.

Mini Sustainability Festival

Activities such as recycled collage art, refills of natural cleaning products, mending and patching, pre-loved book giveaway, clothes swap and urban harvest swap. Eco-friendly door prizes.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 14 March, 11am-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Our Beat

Emerging musicians, rappers, dancers and spoken word artists aged 14-25 are invited to take part in hands-on workshops (2.30pm-4pm), open mic sessions and live performances (4pm-7pm). Workshops include

beatmaking, MPC and DJ sessions, and live art workshop by @artbytdr.

– Saturday 14 March 2pm-7pm at Hemmings Park Skate Park, 61A Princes Highway, Dandenong; free event. Registrations encouraged at eventbrite.com/e/ourbeat-14th-march-open-mic-workshops-live-performances-tickets-1982733522339?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The Maze opening

Join artists Jon Tjhia and Fayen d’Evie for opening of the exhibition The Maze, a blend of contemporary creativity with stories from decades past.

– Saturday 7 March, 2pm-5pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (centre opens at 11am)

Open Space: Andrew Swift

Enjoy heartfelt ballads to boot-stomping anthems as Golden Guitar award-winning artist Andrew Swift headlines a night of great Australian country music with rising stars Ethan Calway and Tegan Blackstock.

– Saturday 7 March, 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-andrew-swift

Open Space: Cookin’ On 3 Burners with Stella Angelico

Trailblazers from the worlds of funk, hip hop, soul and future sounds come together for a music event like no other. Melbourne’s funk power trio Cookin’ On 3 Burners, with GRID Series Release Party feat. M4RTHA, Kiid Koda, ACP & Jordz.

– Saturday 14 March 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-cookin%E2%80%99-on-3-burners-stella-angelico

Neighbourhood Policing Forum.

Victoria Police panel, with questions taken from the audience. Topics include crime trends, young people, drugs and drug-related crime. Submit questions prior to the event at app.sli.do/event/29rhTNC96CCvmkt7PpeBkW/live/questions

– Wednesday 18 March 5.30pm-8.30pm at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale St, Dandenong. Registrations required at NHP-GREATERDANDENONG-MGR@police.vic.gov.au

Bakhtar Casey Nawroz Festival

A celebration of culture, diversity and unity. Presented by Bakhtar Cultural Organisation.

– Saturday 21 March 1pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam.

Open Space: Wild Gloriosa and Hari Sivanesan

Award-winning Tamil-Australian artist Wild Gloriosa brings her captivating blend of neo-soul, R&B, and jazz, along with veena virtuoso Hari Sivanesan, Studio J Dance and Kerfew Collective DJ’s. Sneak preview of gallery exhibition The Offbeat Sari.

– Saturday 21 March 6pm-9pm at Bunjil Place plaza, Narre Warren; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au/events/open-space-wild-gloriosa-and-hari-sivanesan

All Holden Car Show

Classic Kingswoods and Monaros to newer Holdens, HSVs, Brock/HDT specials and Walkinshaw performance builds — this is the ultimate celebration of Holden pride. Holden displays across every era, trophies and prizes, live music, BBQ, food trucks, kid activities, car product stalls, charity raffles. Presented by Rotary Club of Dandenong and Endeavour Hills.

– Sunday 22 March 9am-2pm (bump-in entrant cars from 7am) at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Details: rotaryclubofgreaterdandenong.org/stories/2026-dandenong-all-holden-car-show

‘Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as practical self-defence, creative arts and fun dance sessions, mindfulness and wellbeing tips, and friendly group connection and support

– Wednesdays until 25 March, 9.50am-12pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Free Pickleball

All equipment supplied.

– Mondays 5.30pm-6.30pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring; free event. Bookings via trybooking.com

Casual pickleball

Just turn up early to secure your place. All equipment supplied.

– Fridays 10am-11.30am and Sundays 9am-10am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring. All equipment supplied, $5.40 per session.

Keysborough Probus Club

Probus Club invites retired or semi-retired seniors to join the club, offering outings, morning teas, film afternoons and friendships.

-First Thursday of the month, 10am at the South Eastern Masonic Centre, 270 Hutton Road, Keysborough. Contact: Judy Kemp 0429982422 or kempptr@bigpond.net.au

Free Social Knitwork

Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

– Wednesdays 10am-12.30pm, Dandenong Library 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Registrations not required.

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Tuesdays 1.30pm-3pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.