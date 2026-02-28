Looking Back

100 years ago

4 March 1926

BUSH FIRE

DANDENONG POLICE PADDOCKS

The Dandenong fire bell was again heard at 5pm last Monday when a fire was reported to have broken out in the Dandenong police paddocks. Several residents promptly responded to the call and went to the scene. At 10 o’clock the wind strengthened, and the fire became threatening. Flames were noticed to the west of the police depot where black trackers are stationed in the charge of Sargent Haygarth, and for some time the quarters were in danger. They were saved after great difficulty. The fire burned fiercely in the thick undergrowth, ti-tree, blackberries and briars. The fire broke across some cleared land and enveloped the main power line from Yallourn. Mr Gearon, of Dandenong, had some five hundred tons of stacked firewood destroyed and was perhaps the greatest loss by the fire.

50 years ago

1 March 1976

$500,000 FACELIFT APPROVED

A 12-year battle to improve one of Melbourne’s most used traffic areas moved a step closer in Dandenong Council last week. According to City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright, the round-a-bout at the junction of Princes Highway, and Cleeland, Clow and McCrae Streets “has at least 100 points of possible vehicle conflict”. He was presenting a lengthy report, culminating in the recommendation steps be taken immediately to begin a $500,000 re-development plan for the area to enable traffic flow. From traffic flow counts over the past few years, it was obvious that traffic volume on Princes Highway was increasing, despite the Mulgrave Freeway. Mr Wright recommended traffic lights at various spots around the Princes Hwy – Cleeland, Clow, McCrae Street area, with suitable protection for pedestrian traffic.

20 years ago

6 March 2006

Baton mania

Thousands of cheering, flag waving people lined the streets of Greater Dandenong and Casey to watch the runners in the Queen’s Baton Relay. The baton route included a stopover at the Dandenong Hospital before winding its way to the ceremony hosted by Greater Dandenong Mayor, Peter Brown at the Dandenong Plaza. 1992 Olympic cycling gold medallist, Cathy Watt, told the crowd “I’m so proud to be part of it. It’s fantastic all the crowds have turned up.” Pupils at Dandenong West Primary School had been looking forward to the games since the start of the school year. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity” said assistant principal Hugh O’Reilly. “They’ve heard so much about it; it was good for them to get up close to see and touch the baton.”

5 years ago

2 March 2021

Bridge over troubled rail

In a single week of heavy lifting, 39 massive concrete beams have been hoisted into place at two level crossing removal sites in Dandenong South. At South Gippsland Highway, crews installed 17 beams to form a rail bridge over the rail line in one weekend. Works are also continuing to upgrade the intersection at Princes Highway. The level crossing is expected to be removed by 2022. At the second site at Greens Road, a rail bridge is being built across the road. More than 17 beams were lifted in place over seven days. The Greens Road level crossing is expected to be gone by 2023. The level crossing removals are hoped to relieve congestion for about 54,000, including freight trucks in the manufacturing hub.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society