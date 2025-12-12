Between the flags: new-arrivals get tips on water-safety

More than 120 newly arrived migrant and refugee mums and children from Melbourne’s South East recently took part in Water Safety Day at the Black Rock Life Saving Club.

Facilitated by refugee and migrant settlement agency AMES Australia and Community Hubs Australia, the event aimed to teach families how to be safe around water with basic messages and demonstrations about water safety.

It follows several tragic water deaths involving migrant families, including the drowning of a mother and son in Dandenong Creek last month.

The recent Royal Life Saving Australia National Drowning Report said that 32 per cent of drownings in Australia involved people who were born overseas.

China, India, Malaysia and Nepal area among the most common countries of origin for migrant drowning victims.

The day started with an information session on water safety, delivering three key messages: swim between the flags; do not enter waters if you cannot swim; keep an eye on children near water at all times – delivered by Black Rock LSC President Kath McGrath.

This was followed by practical hands-on activities on the beach and in the clubhouse where the participants were actively involved in water safety and lifesaving activities.

AMES community hub support coordinator Jana Kovic said that many newly arrived families came from places where it was not the custom to spend time near water and many could not swim.

“When you add in things like surf, rips and tides, it can be a recipe for tragedy,” Kovic said.

“So, this program is designed to give families the basic knowledge top be able to stay safe around water and many people can’t swim.

“The aim of the program is also to raise general awareness of water safety in our migrant and refugee communities and ultimately prevent accidents and drownings.”

Carmela, a Filipina migrant and mum of two, said she appreciated the opportunity to learn about water safety.

“My kids love the water and going to beach is a big thing in Australia. Plus, we have some beautiful beaches nearby, so it’s important that we learn how to be safe, and keep our kids safe, around water.”

Kidsafe Victoria staff provided information and practical activities at the event around water safety at home, such as in bathtubs or inflatable pools.

The National Drowning Report found that people living in lower socio-economic areas, and those in regional areas, are less likely to have access to swimming pools and swimming lessons.

One in 10 children in these areas have never attended swimming lessons, the report said.

It said 31 per cent of schools in these areas did not offer a learn to swim program, with more than half citing the cost of lessons and a third citing the cost of travel to the pool as barriers to delivering a school swimming program.