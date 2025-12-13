DV Safe Phones: connecting victims and survivors to safety and support

by Jensy Callimootoo

According to founder Ashton Wood, the idea behind his organisation, DV Safe Phone, was first sparked by one simple question — ‘how can I help?’.

Five years on, the mission has helped thousands of victims and survivors of gendered violence and online control by ensuring they have access to a safe and unmonitored device that keeps them connected to family, friends and frontline assistance.

Back in 2020, while looking to donate old belongings, Ashton was told by a friend who worked as a police sergeant, that rather than clothes or other items, there was a greater need for mobile phones that DV victims could then use.

Ashton said it was a conversation that “shifted” everything for him.

“It was such a simple request, but so deeply urgent,” he said.

“A safe phone could be the lifeline someone needed to call for help, reach a support service, or stay connected when everything else had been taken from them.

“That call is what sparked DV Safe Phone.

“It started with one question; ‘how can I help?

“And grew into something far bigger than I ever imagined.”

DV Safe Phone is now expected to expand its reach to regions such as Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong in the very near future — responding to a growing number of reported cases of family violence in the last 12 months.

According to 2025 data from the Crime Statistics Agency, reports of family incidents spiked 13.6 per cent in Casey; 22.4 per cent in Cardinia and 13.7 per cent in Greater Dandenong.

“With a high volume of criminal offences reported daily and family violence on the rise, we understand the increasing pressure this places on councils and frontline responders,” Ashton said.

Once phones are donated to a local drop off point, they’re then given to different agencies such as safe houses, hospitals or police stations.

Over the last five years, the founder says they’ve seen “first-hand” how these phones are helping survivors feel safer.

“For many, that single device becomes a lifeline to caseworkers, legal support, emergency services, and loved ones,” Ashton said.

“It’s often the difference between feeling isolated and being able to take the first steps toward safety and recovery.”

He also says that as tech-abuse becomes a more frequent form of gendered violence, DV Safe Phones equally ensures that the help available adapts to the digital sphere.

According to Ashton, devices are often weaponised as it gives perpetrators the tools needed to further control, monitor and intimidate victims.

He also says that when someone is being abused, their locations are frequently tracked, which reduces victims’ ability to freely keep in touch with a supportive network.

“As technology continues to advance and the capabilities of phones grow, tech-facilitated abuse will only become more sophisticated and more common,” said Ashton.

“That’s why it is critical that we build awareness now, recognising the signs of digital coercion, monitoring, impersonation, and control, and ensuring victims have safe ways to communicate and seek help.”

DV Safe Phones is hoping to achieve their goal of collecting 18,000 phones by the end of 2025.

In helping the cause, Ashton has urged both individuals and businesses to donate their old and unused devices to a local drop off point.

“Because every safe phone we put in someone’s hands has the power to protect a life,” explained Ashton.

“For many vulnerable girls and women, that lifeline can be the first step in breaking free and rebuilding their future.”

To find out more and where you can donate, go to https://dvsafephone.org/16days