Connected Libraries Delivering Joy to support local Casey residents in need

Connected Libraries invites the community to share warmth and generosity through its annual Deliver Joy campaign.

Until Christmas, Casey residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items (in date), toiletries and unwrapped toys by dropping them off at any Connected Libraries location.

In return, if they have a lost or damaged item on their Connected Libraries account, they can donate instead of paying the charge. All donations will be distributed via local charity partners to help locals doing it tough over Christmas.

“Libraries are more than just books; they are community hubs, places of connection and care,” Beth Luppino, CEO of Connected Libraries, said.

“With Deliver Joy, we’re giving our community a simple, meaningful way to support those doing it tough this Christmas and to spread kindness where it’s needed most.”

Courtney Rushton, Endeavour Hills Branch Manager linked with The Andrews Centre charity, said: “We know the pressure many families and individuals face right now.

“Deliver Joy offers a practical and compassionate way for people to help others, while also giving a fresh start to their library account.”

How you can get involved:

Drop off non-perishable food (in date), toiletries or unwrapped toys at any Connected

Libraries location before Christmas

If you have lost or damaged Connected Libraries items, fees will be waived.

For more information, or to view the full list of partner charities, visit: connectedlibraries.org.au/deliverjoy.