Be roadwise this festive season

Motorists are being warned to adhere to the road rules or face a costly Christmas, as Operation Roadwise gets underway.

The statewide road policing operation, which launches tomorrow, will run for 15 days and see police highly visible and enforcing across Victoria’s major roads and arterials.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said road safety needs to be everyone’s priority, as the last place you want to end up this Christmas is in a hospital, or worse, as a result of road trauma.

“December is a high-risk period on our roads, particularly for impaired driving, where we see more drink and drug drivers caught in December than any other month of the year,” he said.

“The risk of speeding also increases as people head on holidays across the state, particularly to regional areas.

“Operation Roadwise will run for 15 days until 1 January to ensure we have a highly visible police presence on our roads across this busy period.”

There will be a significant focus on impaired driving, with police conducting 24/7 alcohol and drug testing throughout the operation.

Police intelligence shows that December is the worst month for drink driving offences, recording the highest number of drink driving detections and the most collisions where the driver was over the blood alcohol limit.

With motorists warned to expect to be tested anywhere, anytime over the festive period, police are urging drivers to separate drinking and driving by planning ahead, arranging a designated driver or utilising alternative transport.

Speeding detections also increase in December, coinciding with an influx of traffic as motorists hit the road to travel across the state to popular holiday areas.

Ass Commr Weir said there will be a significant focus on impaired drivers so motorists should expect to be tested anywhere, any time and be prepared to face the consequences if you’re caught over the limit.

“There are significant penalties for those who disregard the road rules, so for those who chose to take the risk and get caught – you can expect to have a costly Christmas.

“While we don’t want to be issuing anyone with penalties, the cost of a traffic infringement is far less than being involved in road trauma, where the cost could be your life.

“We make no apologies for doing everything we can to prevent further serious injuries and deaths on our roads”

Police will be highly visible and enforcing speed on major roads heading to regional Victoria, as well as busy coastal areas and holiday hotspots.

With Boxing Day one of the busiest days for travel across the state, police are urging those hitting the roads to be patient, avoid distractions and take regular breaks to prevent fatigue.

Some of the most common offences detected during Operation Roadwise include:

Exceeding speed limit by 10km/h – 25km/h – $407 and 3 demerit points

Drink driving between 0.05 and 0.07 – $611- and 3-month licence suspension (full driver’s licence, aged 26 and over) or 6-month licence suspension (full driver’s licence, aged under 26)

Drug driving – $611- and 6-month licence suspension

Using/touching a portable device (mobile phone) – $611 and 4 demerit points

Careless driving – $488 and 3 demerit points

Failing to wear a seatbelt – $407 and 3 demerit points

To avoid receiving an infringement and having a costly Christmas, motorists are advised to obey the road rules and stick to the speed limits.

The warning comes as 282 lives lost have been recorded on Victoria roads to date, which is slightly above 278 at the same time last year.

Concerningly, there have been 20 deaths in the first 16 days of December, surpassing the 19 total fatalities recorded in December last year.

Operation Roadwise commences at 12.01am on Thursday 18 December 2025 and concludes at 11.59pm hours on Thursday 1 January 2025.