TAC and Victoria Police launch new road safety campaign

A new campaign launched by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victoria Police highlights the risks of speeding and drink driving, and the critical role police play in deterring these dangerous behaviours.

Two new hard-hitting television ads are central to the campaign, one with a family in a drink-driving scenario and another with a young group of friends in a speeding scenario.

Transport Accident Commission CEO Tracey Slatter said this campaign is a reminder of how quickly drink-driving or speeding can turn a holiday into tragedy and the role police play in ensuring we all make it to our destinations safely.

“The roads will be busy this holiday season, and we can all keep each other safe – slow down, separate drinking from driving, and make safe choices behind the wheel,” she said.

In both ads, the driver is about to make a life-altering choice when they arrive at a crossroad. One path reveals the harsh reality of being caught by police, while the other shows the aftermath of a devastating crash.

Each ad closes with a powerful reminder – “How your holiday ends is your choice”.

The campaign, which is targeted at holiday season travel, comes as 272 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2025 – compared with 274 lives lost at the same time last year.

Victoria Police will increase traffic enforcement operations over the Christmas and holiday period, targeting dangerous behaviours including speed, distractions, and drink and drug driving.

“Speeding and drink driving have devastating consequences, and this new road safety partnership campaign shows how simply making the right choice can avoid these outcomes.” Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said.

“We want every trip to end safely this holiday season, it’s our choices behind the wheel that will keep our roads safe.”

This campaign will be seen across television, billboards, radio, print, cinema, social media and mobile digital platforms from Monday 15 December until Sunday 1 February.