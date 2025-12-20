10 things to do to fuel the festive feels

Not feeling the Christmas spirit just yet? Here’s 10 things you can do that will have your festive feelings flowing.

Decorate

Yes it’s an obvious one but decorating the space around you will remind you that it really is ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.

From your workplace to your home, string up some lights and wrap that tinsel around everything. If you aren’t going to put up a real Christmas tree this year, source some real pine needles for that extra special warm and fuzzy festive scent.

Host or attend a Christmas party

Find time in your busy schedule to unite with those you love to be around. Be it a lunch, Christmas cookie baking session or a group decorating effort, having your friends and or family together before the actual day of Christmas can really ignite your Yuletide spirit.

Visit some Christmas Lights

Doing a neighbourhood Christmas light walk or drive is not just an activity reserved for the youngsters. Appreciate the effort people go to at Christmas time to fuel the festive feels. A relaxing drive-by or exciting brandy-charged stroll with friends never fails to deliver a smile.

Bake gingerbread

That’s right. -Let your creativity run rampant as you lose yourself in a world of flour, spices and sweets. Whilst there are a lot of great recipes out there, a lot of them require the gingerbread to be prepped the night before the building process.

Have a Christmas movie night

It is now that time of the year where you reach for the classics. Elf, Love Actually, the Polar Express you name it. Get your fix of Christmas cinema whilst snuggled somewhere with a cuppa.

Add a touch of festivity to your outfits

It’s not dorky, rather it’s just joyful. Be it earrings, socks, a t-shirt or even a hair ribbon, turn each outfit into an opportunity to celebrate December.

Commit to your advent calendar

If you haven’t got one, get one. There’s nothing like the childhood excitement that accompanies the ticking off of each day in the lead up to Christmas. Whether it’s a calendar filled with goodies or with a quote for each day, make it a December ritual to reach each day with a smile. You can even make your own!

Be thoughtful

Christmas is a time of celebration and giving. Whether it’s writing a Christmas card, doing something kind for someone or even preparing someone’s stocking, you’ll find that spreading cheer and thoughtfulness only enhances your own.

Listen to Christmas music

Don’t be a Grinch. Hurry up and finalise that playlist and listen as often as you can. A good dose of Bublé whilst you’re cleaning, driving or putting up a tree cannot go amiss.

Attend a community Christmas carols.

Go and watch your local choir perform or enjoy a CFA or community-hosted Christmas carols event. There will be so much Christmas spirit in the air that you are guaranteed to be infected. Join the Yuletide pandemic of enthusiasm and spread it as far as you can.