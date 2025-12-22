NEWS-MAKERS 2025: Traders’ tension as Market revamps

by Sahar Foladi

Dandenong Market stallholders have been increasingly vocal about rental agreements over the past year, as Greater Dandenong Council is set to unveil a new market precinct plan for the iconic trading area.

About 70 traders in the market’s Bazaar area have recently petitioned against market rent increases and shorter licenses.

It is unclear whether it is directly linked to plans to make space for a “pop-up” dedicated to “’emerging designers and retailers of unique products and creative businesses,” as part of the Dandenong Market Strategic Plan 2023.

Greater Dandenong is set to reveal a major revitalisation of Central Dandenong, including the market precinct masterplan.

Other components are the $2 billion Capital Alliance project for Little India, including housing, retail, education and hotels, the Dandenong Market Precinct Masterplan (Council-led for the market area) for a complex of 8-10 storeys, and a new Dandenong Community Hub.

The aim is to create jobs, homes, and vibrant spaces, and enhance Dandenong as a significant regional centre with new infrastructure, public spaces, and diverse offerings for living, working, and recreation.

The Market’s management has also submitted a funding request to the council for a Bazaar Revitalisation project to “refresh and re-energise” the area, an initiative included in the Market’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan.

Traders were advised in a letter by market management to request individual meetings with management to view the primary design concepts, plans for the project and to discuss opportunities the project brings businesses.

As part of the plan, it seeks to, “create a space for new and emerging businesses to trial their ideas and showcase their products”, “improve stall and products presentation to drive sales,” encourage cooking products, demonstrations, food tastings and participation in a Street Food Tour.

The plan also seeks to support existing traders to strengthen and grow their businesses, and to improve customer and trader interface with market management services.

Recently, stallholders told Star Journal of their issues with Dandenong Market management, with calls for an independent complaints process to handle disputes between traders and market management.

Some of the stallholders requested to remain anonymous out of fear of any negative impacts for their businesses.

The market operates as a proprietary private company and complete subsidiary of Greater Dandenong Council, meaning the council will not interfere in the market’s governance or operation and will only communicate the concerns of stallholders back to the market’s board.

A market florist for 35 years, who runs Jenny’s Flowers, said her retirement plans to sell her business were in jeopardy due to being forced out of her site by the market’s managers making space for a food stall, as a part of the market’s new strategic direction.

Ex-mayor of Greater Dandenong Maria Sampey accused the management of alleged mistreatment and bullying of the florist.

Cleeland Ward councillor and non-voting market board member Rhonda Garad says numerous traders share their issues with the market management with her.

But her powers to provide relief are zero, she has said, as she advocates for a transparent communication body for traders to raise their issues.