Royal Children’s Hospital warns of toys on the naughty list this Christmas

Doctors at The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) are warning parents to steer clear of e-scooters and toys containing magnets and button batteries for Christmas.

While they may seem like great gifts, trauma surgeons say they can pose a serious safety risk in the hands of little ones.

“No parent wants to spend Christmas Day in the Emergency Department, but not everyone knows just how dangerous these ‘toys’ can be. On the naughty list this Christmas are button batteries, which are often found in small toys or car keys, and are easily swallowed,” Dr Warwick Teague, Director of Trauma at the RCH said.

“A button battery creates a chemical reaction and electrical charge between the walls of a child’s oesophagus or swallowing tube, which can fry that tube, causing serious bleeding.

“When you’re a surgeon having to remove something that’s fizzing away in a child’s throat, it’s a highly stressful moment.”

Other small items such as magnetic balls, often found in construction or sensory toys, can also be easily swallowed.

“Unfortunately, they’re the perfect size and shape for a little one to put in their mouth. If swallowed, sometimes the magnets in these balls stick together inside children, twisting and causing holes or tears in the bowel,” Dr Teague said.

“They can make children dangerously sick and they’re really difficult to remove.”

The third item doctors don’t want under the Christmas tree are e-scooters.

“Every Christmas our teams brace for a spike in serious injuries from children who should not be riding e-scooters,” Dr Teague said.

“From broken bones to cracked insides, not only are e-scooters illegal for children under 16 in Victoria, but they’re also just not worth the risk to your body.”

The advice to parents is to make sure any toys they’re purchasing meet Australian Safety standards, and to inspect items to make sure they’re not broken, brittle or falling apart.

“We should never assume that all toys for sale are safe,” Dr Teague said.

“If it’s sold in a cheap variety store or online, there’s a chance your toys aren’t going to be safe for your children so make sure you do your homework ahead of the holidays.”

If you think your child has ingested a button battery or a magnet, call triple zero (000) immediately, or head to your closest Emergency Department.