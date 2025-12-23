NEWS-MAKERS 2025: Outcry over hospital maternity cuts

by Sahar Foladi

Maternity Downgrades to Dandenong Hospital

Monash Health’s potential downgrading of maternity services at Dandenong Hospital sparked outrage within the community, Greater Dandenong Council and staff at the hospital.

The cuts would see high risk pregnancies and births transferred to either Casey Hospital or Monash Medical Centre in Clayton via ambulance based on the capacity of the hospitals.

Separately, in case of an emergency in Dandenong, vulnerable mothers will have to be rushed to Casey or Clayton hospitals (based on capacity) in an ambulance.

This is due to Dandenong’s neonatal specialist team being potentially redeployed to Casey Hospital or Monash Medical Centre, where Monash Health claims the “necessary expertise and resources are concentrated to ensure the safest possible outcomes for mothers and babies”.

The health service claims birth rates at an “underutilised” Dandenong service have been on decline, which is rejected by staff members at the hospital.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad brought forth the matter through a Notice of Motion at a recent council meeting.

“We want our mothers, sister and our women to have confidence that if they have to go Dandenong Hospital, they will get the care they need and not be in a stressful situation to be shipped off to somewhere else to get care.

“This is not fair. If you’re going to take resources, don’t take it from us.”

In an unanimous motion on 24 November, the council called to cease or halt the possible implementation of the downgrades pending an impact review including an Options and Impact Assessment being made public.

The motion also received strong backing from other councillors such as Jim Memeti and Bob Milkovic. All three councillors shared their “fantastic” experiences of having their children delivered at the Dandenong Hospital.

They voiced support for retaining the service for vulnerable mothers in Dandenong’s culturally diverse communities.

The council will also advocate for a locally accessible, culturally safe model of care to keep mothers and babies together without reducing the hospital service.

Early next year, Council should see a report summarising the responses they’ve received as part of their advocacy from their correspondence to MP’s including, Gabrielle Williams, Lee Tarlamis, Julian Hill, Mary-Anne Thomas Minister for Health, Georgie Crozier Shadow Minister for Health, Anne-Marie Hermans and the Monash Health Board and chief executive.

As previously reported by Star Journal, Monash Health had attempted a similar move in 2022 to relocate maternity, special care nursery and paediatric services to Casey Hospital in Berwick and Monash Childrens Hospital and Monash Medical Centre in Clayton, according to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation.

Dandenong Hospital staff say they are more concerned because talks have stretched for months, compared to 2022 where the idea was shut down within weeks.