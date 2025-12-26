Victoria records highest-ever number of cancer diagnoses

New data released today by the Victorian Cancer Registry (VCR) has revealed that in 2024 the state recorded the highest number of new cancer diagnoses since population-wide cancer reporting began in 1982 – as Cancer Council Victoria warns more must be done to increase awareness around prevention, screening and support services.

In 2024, 39,641 Victorians were diagnosed with cancer – an average of about 109 every day. The report also shows that cancer death rates are continuing to steadily fall, by about 1.6 per cent each year over the past 29 years. The data was released today by the VCR at Cancer Council Victoria, as part of its annual publication containing some of the world’s most up-to-date cancer incidence, mortality and survival information.

Cancer in Victoria 2024 includes analysis of how cancer incidence and survival vary by country of birth. Drawing on Victorian data from between 2014 and 2023, it showed cancer incidence during this period differed notably by birthplace. For example, several overseas-born groups had higher rates of liver, stomach, thyroid and pancreatic cancers, while prostate, bowel and melanoma rates were generally higher among Australian-born Victorians. Cancer survival rates were also significantly different for Victorians born in some regions.

Director of VCR, Professor Sue Evans said the analysis represented an important step in ensuring that health services provided support to these communities.

“Victoria is proudly home to such a highly diverse multicultural population; a third of Victorians are born overseas,” she said.

“We felt analysing the data in this way presented us with an opportunity to uncover patterns, identify where efforts may be needed to promote earlier detection and screening, and start the conversation around what we can learn from each other’s cancer journey.”

The publication found that there were several patterns in cancer presentation which provided opportunities for improving cancer screening and early detection, and pathways to seeking advice and care.

“We know migration brings challenges like adapting to different customs and everyday practices, overcoming language barriers, and coping with being separated from families, friends and community. These factors make navigating health services more difficult, increasing the risk of delayed diagnosis and poorer outcomes,” Professor Evans said.

One of Cancer in Victoria 2024’s most striking findings related to liver cancer and how significantly it affects some multicultural communities – for example, incidence was shown to be 220 per cent higher among Victorians born in South-East Asia when compared with Victorians born in Australia.

Victoria’s Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said Victoria has some of the best cancer survival outcomes globally, but these new statistics are concerning.

“Through our Victorian Cancer Plan, we’re ensuring every Victorian can get the cancer care they need, where and when they need it,” she said.

Cancer Council Victoria Chief Executive Officer Todd Harper AM said the report’s findings show that some multicultural Victorians continue to be disproportionately affected by cancer, highlighting the need for tailored and culturally responsive prevention, early detection and care.

“Australia is very fortunate to have four national cancer screening programs for bowel, breast, cervical and lung cancer. Many multicultural Victorians are eligible for these programs, which are designed to detect cancer early when it’s easier to treat,” Mr Harper said.

“Early detection saves lives. Ensuring all Victorians are aware of these cancer screening programs and can access culturally safe care is essential for improving outcomes in these communities.”

Liver cancer is among the fastest growing causes of cancer-related death in the state. It is also one of the deadliest cancers, with the current five-year survival rate in Victoria at 28 per cent. For some communities of Victorians born overseas, a major cause of liver cancer is contracting hepatitis B at birth or during early childhood. This is driven by a lack of access to hepatitis B vaccination in their country of birth. With 698 Victorians diagnosed with liver cancer, and 422 losing their life to liver cancer in 2024, work to reduce the growing burden of liver cancer is a priority for Cancer Council Victoria.

Charissa Feng, Senior Manager of Cancer Council Victoria’s Liver Cancer program, said too many Victorians are dying from this preventable cancer.

“The vast majority of hepatitis-related liver cancer is preventable with tools we already have – vaccination, testing, monitoring and treatment,” she said.

“This new data shows what we have known in the liver cancer space for a while – there is a population of overseas-born Victorians potentially living with a hidden, undiagnosed disease that could cause a preventable cancer with a very high mortality rate.

“Thanks to the generosity of the ERDI Foundation and another private donor, we are currently piloting a micro-elimination project in Melton and Wyndham – two communities with a large multicultural population and high prevalence of hepatitis B.”

The project aims to reduce the impact of liver cancer by working with the community to address barriers to early detection and promote regular hepatitis B monitoring.