Top 5 tips for shopping with kids

The holidays are a time of fun and relaxation, but often the weight of picking the perfect gift can invite unwarranted stress. Add to that managing multiple little ones, parents and guardians can end up dreading the thought of shopping.

Triple P International (with the three P’s standing for ‘Positive Parenting Program’) is a company that offers online parenting programs for Australians

The company has put together five tips for hassle-free shopping this holiday season and beyond.

Director Carol Markie-Dadds said that shopping with children can be stressful at the best of times, but with a little planning, Christmas shopping can be a great opportunity to inject some holiday cheer and provide some teachable moments about good shopping habits and being patient.

“Many of us have either experienced or witnessed a shopping trip with kids that hasn’t gone to plan and the tears that followed (and that’s just the parents),” Ms Markie-Dadds said.

“But believe it or not, there are a few simple things we can do to make shopping fun for everyone.

“Preparing children for what they can expect on the shopping trip and involving them in the experience, such as helping to make a shopping list and choosing and buying the items, gives them a sense of connection and responsibility – your own team of Christmas elves!”

Top 5 tips for hassle-free Christmas shopping:

1. Plan ahead! Choose the least hectic time of day that suits your child’s routine. We all cope better when we’re calm and not tired or hungry.

2. Talk before you go. Explain what you’re shopping for and involve your child in the plan around where you’re going and what you’re planning to buy. Let them know what you expect of them. Give them one or two jobs to do like choose the Christmas napkins, bonbons, or other items on your list.

3. Keep it short. Several brief trips are often better than one marathon shopping adventure. If your trip goes longer than planned, stop for a snack or drink. Break up the trip by doing something your child enjoys, like the free Christmas entertainment many shopping centres offer.

4. Tune in and have fun. Be present with your child on the trip – talk, laugh and have a jolly good time together. Let your child know when they are doing something you like. Give them a smile, a hug or another sign of affection to let them know they are loved, and their behaviour is appreciated.

5. Encourage kindness and goodwill to others. If your children are buying gifts for others, talk to them about what they want to buy and the best stores to visit before you set out – praise them for thinking of others and showing some Christmas spirit.