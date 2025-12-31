Rising from Rock Bottom

Homelessness is often seen as the final chapter in a person’s story.

Yet, for Trevor Brown, it became the driving force that helped him overcome depression and suicidal thoughts, and publish his first book.

Trevor Brown once ran a computer business and was actively involved with the Fire and Emergency Services (FDS) for six to seven years, taking part in rescues and other critical operations.

In the early 2000’s, he became deeply concerned about the Y2K bug, fearing it would bring widespread chaos by shutting down computer systems—though, fortunately, that crisis never happened.

His life began to unravel in 2007, a year marked by skyrocketing petrol prices that hit the town of Bright hard, including his clients.

“We had a tough year in 2007 when storms hit the tourist in early January and most of them left hitting the town,” he said.

“Later fuel costs went up to $1:69 per litre and stopped a lot of them coming during winter. I was running a computer business and lost a lot of clients due their businesses falling down like mine.”

The economic strain became unbearable, leading to homelessness, and the situation grew even more devastating with the passing of his mother.

Emotionally exhausted, he packed up his home and retreated into the bush, feeling like he no longer wanted to be part of the world.

“Towards the end of 2007, I had a rifle aimed at my head and put pressure on the trigger,” Trevor said.

“It moved, but when I dismantled it later—because I wondered why didn’t it go off?—I discovered it was my own shoddy maintenance that saved me.

“A fault in the trigger stopped it from firing and that’s when I realised “I’m meant to be here.”

Each morning, he began a ritual of opening his van door as a way to mentally reset, treating it as a fresh start. It helped him shift his perspective and embrace each day as a new beginning, focusing on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past.

At the point of giving up, he also began to imagine a story that played over in his mind. It became a distraction, a spark of purpose, and now, that idea has grown into the book he would eventually bring to life.

Because he was homeless, losing files and passwords became a significant challenge in creating his book.

However, after rediscovering the password, he consulted with publishers and authors who advised him to trim it down. This led him to split the book into a series, which ultimately helped bring the project to fruition recently.

Despite the challenges of being homeless and constantly on the move, he remained flexible and determined. He found that writing could be done anywhere, and nothing stopped him from continuing his work.

The Shahari Menace is a book series that incorporates the author’s life experiences. The title, derived from the Hindi word for “urban,” fits well with the book’s battles set in an urban environment.

“A major turning point came when I actually got the first book in my hands, and I was emotional about it,” Trevor said.

“Throughout this whole journey, since I started my writing story, even before I had it ready to go, the writing of the story has kept me on the planet. It’s given me a purpose and something to work with.”

“I just love the fact that I’ve got them to a point where they’re ready for public consumption and that’s a big achievement for me.”

Unashamed of his testimony, he actively travels to share his life journey and speak about the series he’s written.

“I tell people to find their dreams and ambitions, and chase them. Also be excited about it and celebrate the win,” Trevor said.

Additionally, he engages with others by offering guidance on book production, such as designing covers and recommending software. He is involved in several Facebook groups, helping people with the technical aspects of publishing, like setting up Kindle books.

The most significant turning point for him was in 2013 when he finally got out of his van after being homeless for five years and found a house.

Unfortunately Trevor is currently homeless due to the housing crisis and cost of living. He’s been living in a rooftop tent next to his broken car, which has been off the road due to a major failure.

He recently received a “harsh” notice from the local council, threatening a nearly $4,000 fine for camping in the hills.

“If we don’t start addressing the cost of living and housing, we’re going to have serious problems in the future,” Trevor said.

“One of the biggest things at the moment is these road councils that are implementing these really harsh laws. I’ve explained to them I’ve got a broken car and I just need somewhere to sleep. It’s been very tough and the council is just heartless.

“I still battle my mental demons. Although it’s been tough recently, I just try to focus on the positives and try to move forward.”