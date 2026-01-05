Santa Paws Wins: Aussies spoil pets more than partners this Christmas

Almost one in three Aussie pet parents will splurge more on squeaky toys than sweethearts as new GREENIES research reveals the extraordinary lengths Aussies will go to spoil their furry companions this festive season.

Exploring the festive habits of pet parents nationwide, the study of more than 1000 Australians by leading dental treat brand GREENIES, revealed that while over half (58 per cent) of respondents plan to buy their pets a gift this year, with toys (50 per cent) and treats (41 per cent) topping the wish lists, the treating of their furry companions goes well beyond material gifts.

According to the findings, 41 per cent of Australians plan to travel with their pets over the festive season, while 30 per cent admit to changing or cancelling travel plans to stay home with them.

Furthermore, 40 per cent of owners plan to prepare homemade festive meals tailored specifically for their dogs and cats, with a roast dinner (57 per cent) taking out the top spot for the dish they’d most like to make a pet-safe version of.

General Manager Pet Nutrition ANZ, Melodie Nye, said: “We suspected pets had taken over the household, but now it looks like they’re taking over Christmas too. From changing travel plans and cooking homemade meals to buying special gifts, Australians are going to great lengths to include their fur babies in their festive celebrations.

“As we head into the holidays and Australians gear up to spoil their pets, the GREENIES brand is encouraging owners to treat wisely, choosing options that are both delicious and good for them.”

Australians view pets as family When asked what their pet means to them, Australians revealed just how deeply they value their furry friends.

The most common description was “family” (99 responses), followed by “my best friend” (66), and “everything” (28).

“These responses highlight the strong emotional bond between owners and their pets – relationships that go far beyond companionship. Pets aren’t just part of the household, they are central to the family.”