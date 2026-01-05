VCAT review dismissed after Kingston ‘mistake’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Kingston Council’s push for a VCAT review of a controversial 900-plus housing project at the former Kingswood Golf Course has been dismissed after a ‘clerical error’.

In December, VCAT dismissed the council’s application because it was lodged four days after the 28-day expiry date.

The State Government and developer Satterley Property Group opposed a time extension.

Kingston argued it made a “reasonable” mistake based on being informed of the minister’s approval of the development plan on 17 October.

Its officers believed this was the date of approval.

However Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny’s delegate had approved the DP on 13 October, VCAT senior member Geoffrey Code stated.

“In summary, the council’s ‘mistake’ does not support an extension of time,” Mr Code stated.

On 10 November, councillors unanimously voted in favour of lodging a VCAT review – which was in fact the final deadline day. The council lodged its application for a review four days later.

The 52-hectare site at Dingley Village is earmarked for 941 dwellings under developer Satterley Property Group’s 15-stage plan.

Kingston Council, who with residents and local MPs, had opposed housing plans on the site for more than a decade.

Their concerns include flooding, traffic chaos, pressure on schools, sports facilities and health services, the loss of mature trees, open space and local character.

Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter had labelled the project the “worst development in Melbourne’s history”, with the Government “hell-bent on destroying Dingley Village”.

“More important to Labor is the panic to meet their over-stated housing numbers for all of Melbourne.

“If a treed, open space is near you, residents look out – they are in your sights.”

On 18 October, Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny celebrated the unlocking of more housing in the region.

“We’re unlocking underutilised land to deliver more homes and create new opportunities for people in Melbourne’s south-east,” Kilkenny stated.

“The only way to make housing fairer for young Victorians is to build more homes faster – this is exactly why we’ve been overhauling our planning system because the status quo is not an option.”

Developer Satterley Property Group’s plan includes 10 per cent “affordable housing”, 20 per cent public open space, hundreds of trees retained and thousands planted, according to the government.

A sporting and community centre would also be built.