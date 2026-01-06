Youths throw bricks from overpass, damaging cars and injuring a driver

Police are investigating an incident in Springvale, after five vehicles were damaged by a brick in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told by observers that three youths were seen throwing the bricks from an overpass on the Princes Highway just before 1am.

Two out of the five cars were significantly damaged, with the bricks going through the windscreens.

One female occupant of a vehicle required medical treatments from paramedics after receiving glass fragments to her eyes.

Detective Senior Constable Simon Jacobs, said that such behaviour was harmful and can have “serious and potentially fatal consequences”.

“We are extremely fortunate that only one person sustained minor injuries, as the outcome could have been far worse,” said Constable Jacobs.

“I strongly urge those responsible to come forward, take responsibility for their actions, and show some compassion for the person who was injured.”

Police also reported that a number of vehicles received punctured tyres due to the debris on the road.

No arrests have been made, but police are urging for anyone with information to come forward, call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.