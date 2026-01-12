Three arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South, police say

Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse.

According to authorities, a man and a woman were travelling in their car along South Gippsland Highway on Saturday (10 January) evening, when they were met with racial abuse from the three occupants of a small black hatch.

The offending vehicle then allegedly blocked the victims’ car which forced them into a nearby service station.

It is alleged the offenders alighted their vehicle and continued to racially abuse the victims and damage their vehicle.

Police say the victim, who was a 47-year old Noble Park man, hopped out of the vehicle and was assaulted by the offenders.

A 23-year old Cranbourne North man and a 22-year old Cranbourne East man have been charged with criminal damage and common law assault.

The Cranbourne East man was later bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.

The Cranbourne North man was remanded in custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court today (12 January).

An 18-year old Dandenong South woman was released pending summons.

A media release by Victoria Police states that, “there is absolutely no place for prejudice-motivated, religious based or hate-based behaviour in our society and such activity will not be tolerated”.