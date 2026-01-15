DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers in Doveton.

Cardinia Highway Patrol officers spotted a white Toyota Corolla allegedly swerving and crawling along Sheaok Street about 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Bemused officers pulled over the 24-year-old driver, watching as he allegedly put on an Oscar-winning performance by jumping in the backseat and feigned taking a nap.

Seeing through the charade, the disqualified P-plater was breath-tested and returned an alleged reading of .313.

Officers impounded the Dandenong man’s Toyota for 30 days and will have to pay the storage fees if he wants it returned.

The man may need to set his alarm clock for the magistrate as he is expected to be charged on summons for drink-driving and other driving offences.

