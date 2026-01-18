DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Suspicious fires hit abandoned Dandenong properties

The fire ignited in the kitchen of the property. No one was at home according to emergency services. (Supplied)
by Sahar Foladi

Emergency services responded to suspicious fire in another abandoned property in Dandenong.

It is believed an abandoned house on Woodlee Street caught fire about 6.30am on Tuesday 13 January.

Fire Rescue Victoria responded after a Triple Zero (000) caller reported smoke issuing from a house.

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to attack the fire internally and externally.

The incident was deemed under control at 6.42am. No one was inside at the time.

This is one of the two abandoned properties on Woodlee Street sitting idle since it was sold in April 2024, and as a result, squatters called it home raising safety concerns from residents in the area.

Allan Basset, who lives down the road from the properties, says while it was only a small fire, “it could’ve been a lot worse.”

“I think its concerning as there are families with young kids nearby and any house fire can impact the property next door.

“I can only keep hounding the council but at the same time they can only do so much.

“The site has been a little quiet since the fence went up and it was boarded up. I have contacted the council about the fire in Woodlee Street and asked for the property to be re-secured.”

This is the second fire incident in an abandoned building in the area since Monday 12 January.

The first one took place on Adelaide Street, an hour before the Woodlee Street fire just over a kilometre distance away.

Victoria Police don’t believe Woodlee property fire to be linked to any other fires in the area but both fire incidents are treated suspicious and are being investigated by Victoria Police.

Mr Bassett says the fire on Adelaide St may be the result of squatters.

Similar to the Woodlee properties, it too has been trashed by squatters he says.

Greater Dandenong Council’s city futures executive director, Sanjay Manivasagasivam previously told Star Journal it had issued clean-up compliance notice to the Woodlee property owners who said they intend to demolish the two properties and waiting for legal approvals.

“The property was cleaned up and secured with temporary fencing.

“A very small shrub was burned on the property boundary this week, in a very small fire. There was no house fire in Woodlee Street.

“This site is secured and not currently of concern.”

Council are aware of the fire on Adelaide Street property and working closely with the owner to “secure and make” the building safe.

As reported previously, the Woodlee properties were previously owned by St John of God Health Care, used primarily for administrative and operational purposes to support the St John of God Pinelodge Clinic at 1480 Heatherton Road, Dandenong before it was sold.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

