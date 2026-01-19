High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

Two boys were arrested after allegedly speeding at more than 200 km/h in a stolen SUV on Friday 16 January.

Police say they observed the white Mazda SUV driving erratically in Dandenong about 10.25pm.

They covertly observed the car driving towards the Melbourne CBD, reaching alleged 200-plus km/h speeds on Monash Freeway.

The car returned from the CBD on Monash Freeway before police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on Princes Highway in Berwick.

Two males ran from the car and were arrested by police.

A 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both from the Cardinia region, were being questioned by police.

It is alleged the Mazda was stolen from a Berwick residence on 12 January.