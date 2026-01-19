DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

Two boys were arrested after allegedly speeding at more than 200 km/h in a stolen SUV on Friday 16 January.

Police say they observed the white Mazda SUV driving erratically in Dandenong about 10.25pm.

They covertly observed the car driving towards the Melbourne CBD, reaching alleged 200-plus km/h speeds on Monash Freeway.

The car returned from the CBD on Monash Freeway before police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on Princes Highway in Berwick.

Two males ran from the car and were arrested by police.

A 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both from the Cardinia region, were being questioned by police.

It is alleged the Mazda was stolen from a Berwick residence on 12 January.

Digital Editions

  • Monitors costing ratepayers small fortune

    Monitors costing ratepayers small fortune

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 243203 The state government has been criticised for the extension of municipal monitors at Kingston Council at an enormous…

More News

  • CCCA select Country Week class

    CCCA select Country Week class

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 457678 The Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) has selected a strong squad of 16 players to represent the league at the 2026 Melbourne Country…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 21 January 1926 Dandenong Baths The baths, which were of concrete, were completed, and were 60ft by 120ft., with a depth of 7ft. 6in. at one end…

  • Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

    Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

    Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January. It is alleged that three…

  • Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products

    Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products

    Cranbourne’s International discount retailer Panda Mart is facing 130 charges for electrical safety offences related to allegedly stocking dozens of dangerous lamp models and other household electrical goods, some that…

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…