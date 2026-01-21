Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

Crime Stoppers Victoria has announced a blitz on Casey’s eight most wanted people.
Collectively, they are wanted on 60 arrest warrants for offences including car theft, burglary, drugs and skipping bail.
Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith appealed for those who know any of the wanted persons to contact Crime Stoppers.
“If you have any information about any of these Wanted Persons, even the smallest piece of information can help lead to a conviction.
“Everyone has a part to play in keeping their community safe and this is a way that the people living in the Casey area can help.
“Your information, even if you are not 100 per cent sure, could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve a crime.”
Ms Smith said people can report information to Crime Stoppers confidentially.
“We understand that people may feel anxious when coming forward with information.
“We want to remind the community that Crime Stoppers is a confidential crime reporting service that does not require you to provide your personal details.”
Any information to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersvic.com.au or 1800 333 000.
The wanted persons are:
Stuart CONFOY
AGE: 49 years
HEIGHT: 178 cm
BUILD: Solid
EYES: Hazel
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Stuart Confoy is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, burglary, and car theft.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Confoy is known to frequent the Clyde area.
Dan FAN
AGE: 52 years
HEIGHT: 165 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
COMPLEXION: Olive
Dan Fan is wanted by police for failing to answer bail and theft.
Ten warrants have been issued for her arrest.
Fan is known to frequent the Cranbourne area.
Brodie IDE
AGE: 31 years
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
COMPLEXION: Fair
Brodie Ide is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, contravening a community order, and theft.
Eight warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Ide is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Mark JOHNSON
AGE: 48 years
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Olive
Mark Johnson is wanted by police for car theft, theft, and driving whilst disqualified.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Johnson is known to frequent the Hallam area.
Daniel KERKVLIET
AGE: 34 years
HEIGHT: 185 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Daniel Kerkvliet is wanted by police for careless driving and driving whilst disqualified.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Kerkvliet is known to frequent the Hampton Park area.
Jack LI
AGE: 29 years
HEIGHT: 170 cm
BUILD: Solid
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Jack Li is wanted by police for reckless conduct endangering serious injury, criminal damage, and possessing methylamphetamine.
Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Li is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Keanna MORRISON
AGE: 29 years
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Blonde
COMPLEXION: Fair
Keanna Morrison is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, car theft and possessing methylamphetamine.
Seven warrants have been issued for her arrest.
Morrison is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Amanniwal NYIEKER
AGE: 24 years
HEIGHT: 190 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
COMPLEXION: Dark
Amanniwal Nyieker is wanted by police for trafficking cocaine, car theft, and unlicensed driving.
Eight warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Nyieker is known to frequent the Cranbourne North area.