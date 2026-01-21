Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

Crime Stoppers Victoria has announced a blitz on Casey’s eight most wanted people.

Collectively, they are wanted on 60 arrest warrants for offences including car theft, burglary, drugs and skipping bail.

Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith appealed for those who know any of the wanted persons to contact Crime Stoppers.

“If you have any information about any of these Wanted Persons, even the smallest piece of information can help lead to a conviction.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping their community safe and this is a way that the people living in the Casey area can help.

“Your information, even if you are not 100 per cent sure, could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve a crime.”

Ms Smith said people can report information to Crime Stoppers confidentially.

“We understand that people may feel anxious when coming forward with information.

“We want to remind the community that Crime Stoppers is a confidential crime reporting service that does not require you to provide your personal details.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersvic.com.au or 1800 333 000.

The wanted persons are:

Stuart CONFOY

AGE: 49 years

HEIGHT: 178 cm

BUILD: Solid

EYES: Hazel

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

Stuart Confoy is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, burglary, and car theft.

Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Confoy is known to frequent the Clyde area.

Dan FAN

AGE: 52 years

HEIGHT: 165 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Olive

Dan Fan is wanted by police for failing to answer bail and theft.

Ten warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Fan is known to frequent the Cranbourne area.

Brodie IDE

AGE: 31 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Fair

Brodie Ide is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, contravening a community order, and theft.

Eight warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Ide is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.

Mark JOHNSON

AGE: 48 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Olive

Mark Johnson is wanted by police for car theft, theft, and driving whilst disqualified.

Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Johnson is known to frequent the Hallam area.

Daniel KERKVLIET

AGE: 34 years

HEIGHT: 185 cm

BUILD: Thin

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

Daniel Kerkvliet is wanted by police for careless driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Kerkvliet is known to frequent the Hampton Park area.

Jack LI

AGE: 29 years

HEIGHT: 170 cm

BUILD: Solid

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

Jack Li is wanted by police for reckless conduct endangering serious injury, criminal damage, and possessing methylamphetamine.

Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Li is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.

Keanna MORRISON

AGE: 29 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Thin

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Blonde

COMPLEXION: Fair

Keanna Morrison is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, car theft and possessing methylamphetamine.

Seven warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Morrison is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.

Amanniwal NYIEKER

AGE: 24 years

HEIGHT: 190 cm

BUILD: Thin

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Dark

Amanniwal Nyieker is wanted by police for trafficking cocaine, car theft, and unlicensed driving.

Eight warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Nyieker is known to frequent the Cranbourne North area.