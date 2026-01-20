Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

by Sahar Foladi

Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong.

The Bruce MP and assistant minister for citizenship, customs and multicultural affairs, Julian Hill MP responded defiantly after being called “another fake Australian” under his Facebook post in celebration of the Tamil Pongal festival in Harmony Square on Sunday 18 January.

Ahead of Australia Day on Monday 26 January, some users declared it un-Australian, questioning whether a “hypocritical” Hill celebrated Australia Day and stating that they were “waiting” for an Australia Day post.

In response, Hill stated: “The recent mix of blatant racism and weird ranting about Australia Day on any posts with Australians with non-white skin is pathetic. Australians come in all forms.

“Mutual respect is key to being Australian – many of the idiots trolling social media posts would do well to remember that.”

He later added to Star Journal that “most MPs seem to be experiencing a spike in idiotic racist comments”.

“Examination of these ‘people’ suggests it’s a mix of bots (fake accounts), cookers and One Nation type right wing extremists who are terminally online, and also some real people who hide behind a second account they use to post horribly racist things.

“For what it’s worth also I celebrate Australia Day and post about it on social media every year.”

Some comments read, “In case you haven’t worked it out, Australians don’t celebrate this sunshine,” “What are your plans for Australia Day? Celebrating that also with Australian colours draped around your neck?” and “Do you ever celebrate anything Australian? Muppet.”

The president of the Victorian Tamil Cultural Association (VTCA) Amirthalingam Dhileepan also commented expressing his disappointment at the racist comments.

Wicki Wickiramasingham, the founder and secretary of VTCA, which organised the Pongal Harvest Festival in Dandenong on 18 January, said people were “worried” by the Facebook comments.

“Tamils as well as other Australians are very unhappy by these comments. They’re worried because Australia is a beautiful multicultural country, developed by migrants.

“Dandenong and the South East is where migrants come and start their lives. Australia is best in the world in welcoming of all nationalities.”

Mr Wickiramasingham said harvest festivals were common to many cultures and nations.

“The festival was not to do with India, Pakistan or any particular country or religion. It is not discriminatory.”

The festival is one of the significant events for the Tamil community, giving thanks to nature, the Sun God, farmers and cattle for a successful harvest.

It brings wider communities and families together through food, music, dance performance and shared traditions.

Mr Wickiramasingham says they have always been supported by the diverse Greater Dandenong community and will continue to bridge social cohesion.

“We strongly believe that cultural festivals like Pongal help build understanding, strengthen social cohesion, and enrich Australia’s multicultural fabric.”

Earlier this month, more than 7600 comments were posted on Hill’s post featuring his meeting with Imam Purdic, his wife and Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke.

Hill shared the couple’s optimism and grace despite the alleged assault on the imam along South Gippsland Highway on 10 January.

Comments on the post forced a mere road rage narrative rather than islamophobic driven incident with comments like, “Dress like a Aussie, then I believe it,” and “Change the narrative, it was a road rage incident, they used that to advance. Their victimhood plot.”

Hill was prompted to pin comments in response.

“A core part of being Australian is mutual respect – I’d encourage those who are hate posting to try it,” he stated.

“The violent incident has been widely acknowledged including by the Police as racial and religious abuse.

“I spoke with the police, and later sat and listened to Sabina who is a beautiful woman recount the horror of what happened.

“Ismet and Sabina fled the Bosnian genocide 30 years ago. They are good Australians and deserve love and respect not idiotic conspiracy theories.”

Messages of condemnation and words of support for the Imam and his wife have been conveyed by various organisations, MPs, Greater Dandenong Council and mayor Sophie Tan.