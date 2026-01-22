Sth East MPs mourn Bondi atrocity

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Isaacs Labor MP Mark Dreyfus has paid a moving tribute in Federal Parliament to 15 victims of last year’s Bondi shooting attack.

On 19 January, Mr Dreyfus was among scores of MPs speaking to a condolence motion. It preceded controversial gun law and ‘hate speech’ reforms being passed in response to the Bondi atrocity.

House of Representatives MPs stood in silence as Mr Dreyfus, of Jewish faith and wearing a blue-and-white kippah, closed his speech with a Mourners’ Kaddish prayer signifying “life, dignity and hope for peace at times of profound loss”.

“You don’t have to be Jewish to feel this in your chest,” he said.

“An attack like this hurts all of us.”

The attack occurred at a Hanukkah celebration by families, children and elders, a gathering of “joy, tradition and community” that had been “shattered by hate”, he said.

He named the victims – “each one was a life full of meaning” – and paid tribute to the “acts of extraordinary courage” by “strangers helping strangers”.

“In minutes, a targeted atrocity against Jewish Australians turned a celebration of light into a moment of darkness.

“Yet, even then, humanity’s most selfless instincts of mutual care emerged, instincts that hold communities together in their most distressing moments.”

He urged that Australians, regardless of faith and background, deserved to live in safety, dignity and peace.

“It was also an attack on the kind of country we strive to be: one that is fair, safe and inclusive. We must not, and we will not, allow those values to be diminished.

“I’m seeing Australians come together not only in grief but in determination—determination to reject hate and to act with unity and care, the values that unite us as a nation.”

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood, a former police officer, paid tribute also to the first responders who put their “lives on the line”.

He said it really hit home when as a Government MP he saw armed guards at Jewish synagogues, community centres and schools.

“I couldn’t believe the stress those from the Jewish community had back then. Now it’s to a new level.

“We must do everything we can do now to protect our Jewish community.

“They should be able to walk the streets freely, go to school freely, go to community events freely.”

Hotham Labor MP and Minister Clare O’Neil said Hannukah had been formerly celebrated in her electorate with rides, food and delighted children in Packer Park.

But since Bondi, the event was held in a “tiny community hall which was heavily patrolled by Australian Federal Police”.

“This is not the promise of multiculturalism in our country being fulfilled.

“We need to tackle the causes of it, and I hope that we are able to do it together.”

She described Hotham’s Jewish community “fill what is such a dark, dark space with love and light, singing together, praying together and choosing connection over fear”.

Bruce Labor MP and Minister Julian Hill said the “worst ever terrorist attack on Australian soil was designed to spread fear and division, with maximum impact at the iconic Bondi Beach”.

“A toxic mix of antisemitism and ISIS inspired violent extremism fuelled this attack.”

Mr Hill described social cohesion as how we live well together, treat one another, debate differences and share a sense of fairness.

“Terrorists seek to spread fear and divide us so that we turn on each other. We mustn’t let them prevail.”

Holt MP Cassandra Fernando said the Jewish community came to Australia like so many others for safety.

“Hatred has no excuse. Violence has no justification. We must do better. We must be better.

“We must do better.”