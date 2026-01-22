Police boost road presence for long weekend

Police will be ramping up their operations and presence on the road over the public holiday long weekend, focusing on excessive speeds as well as drink and drug driving.

Victorian Police are urging motorists to remain prepared ahead of the Australian Day long weekend with Operation Amity set to kick off at 12:01am on Friday 23 January.

The operation will see the bolstering of visible police presence on major roads and highways across the state, with the aim of reducing road trauma.

According to police, January 2025 recorded the highest number of fatalities on Victorian roads in 10 years, with 36 fatalities recorded in 31 days.

According to the media release, police will largely focus on excessive or inappropriate speed during the operation.

It comes after police recorded a surge in speeding offences during the 15-day road policing operation over the holiday period, with three-quarters of those caught, travelling between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.

Police have also heightened alcohol and drug testing over the weekend, stating that there will be no tolerance for drink and drug driving.

Glen Weir, road policing assistant commissioner said the operation coincides with a number of events, including the long weekend, last school holiday weekend for many, as well as the forecasted hot weather.

“With the expected hot weather, there will be a particular enforcement focus on roads to and from coastal areas and waterways, and we just encourage people to be safe and manage fatigue after spending time outside in the heat,” said the assistant commissioner.

“It’s going to be busy, so take it easy, be courteous to other road users, and most importantly, allow extra travel time so you aren’t speeding to reach your destination.

“Not only is speeding the most common factor in fatal and serious injury collisions, but it continues to be the penalty we issue the most infringements for and it’s completely avoidable.

“We won’t hesitate to penalise you if you’re caught breaking the road rules this weekend, but being caught by police is a far better outcome than being killed or seriously injured on the roads.

“Ultimately, motorists can avoid these consequences by making good choices behind the wheel and prioritising safety.”

For more information and tips on road safety, go to police.vic.gov.au/road-safety