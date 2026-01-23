Water police boost patrols for Australia Day weekend, warn of risky behaviour

The Water Police Squad is prompting a water safety warning ahead of the Australia Day long weekend and will be boosting its presence and patrols at key regions and beaches across Melbourne.

After an already busy summer for the squad, with more than 500 calls over the last few months.

400 are reported to be callouts involving vessel collisions and vessel sinkings, individuals getting in trouble when in the water and needing to be rescued, injuries occurring on boats and jet skis, as well mechanical failures.

The remaining 100 incidents were related to dangerous jet ski behaviour including speeding and travelling too close to other swimmers.

The callouts have resulted in around 280 infringement notices being issued.

Police have said that boaties, jet skiers and kayakers will be of focus, with police to converge on boat ramps to conduct breath tests and licence checks.

Police will also carry out vessel inspections to ensure operators have the required safety equipment on board such as lifejackets, torches and fire extinguishers.

The law requires boat users to wear a lifejacket on a powered vessel up to 4.8m, when travelling solo, and at heightened risk.

Children aged under 12 must also wear a lifejacket at all times when in open areas of a vessel.

Operation Summersafe, which involves patrols by local police, water police, the public order response team, transit officers and the mounted branch, will also be continued across beachside locations.

Water Police Squad inspector James Dalton said that everyone needs to play their part in ensuring safety.

“We are seeing far too many collisions occur and jet skiers travelling way too close to other swimmers and vessels and approaching shore at high speed,” James said.

“People need to remember that a split-second decision can have lifelong consequences.

“That’s why we will have a bolstered presence right across the state over this Australia Day long weekend to ensure everyone is following the rules.

“That means wearing a lifejacket, respecting the safety of other water users, and carrying the mandatory safety equipment.”

For more information on water safety, go to.police.vic.gov.au/water-safety