$1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway

Construction has begun on a major upgrade to Pearcedale Reserve, with the $1.3 million Playground and Skate Park project set to transform the space into a more inclusive, family-friendly destination for locals.

The upgrade follows strong community engagement, with nearly 1,000 Pearcedale residents, including young people and families, providing feedback during consultation last year.

Their input helped shape the final design, now taking form on site.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said community input is vital to delivering spaces and places that truly reflect local needs.

“It was fantastic to see the Pearcedale community have their say and for Council to respond and deliver what matters most to them,” he said.

“Projects like this show how strong engagement helps create places our communities can enjoy now and into the future.”

Deputy Mayor Cr Michelle Crowther said residents were clear about what they wanted to see at the reserve.

“The Pearcedale community played a key role in shaping this upgrade, telling us they wanted more diverse play areas, improved skate features and better places to gather,” she said.

“Council has listened and responded, and this new design delivers exactly what local families and young people asked for.”

Once completed, the upgraded reserve will feature a new district-level playground, an expanded street skate area, safety repairs to the existing skate bowl, and a refurbished gravel pump track for BMX riders.

The project also includes a new picnic shelter with a barbecue, additional seating, new concrete paths, improved drainage, and extensive tree and garden bed planting.

The Playground and Skate Park upgrade is jointly funded by the City of Casey and the State Government, with works expected to be completed later this year.

Meanwhile, Casey Council has also opened two new playgrounds elsewhere in the municipality this month, at Max Pawsey Reserve in Narre Warren and Betula Reserve in Doveton.

The Max Pawsey Reserve upgrade includes a new district play space designed for all ages and abilities, featuring nature play elements, an imaginative creek with water play, an inclusive seesaw and a half basketball court.

At Betula Reserve, the new playground is set among River Red Gums and includes a sky tower offering canopy views, swings suitable for all ages and abilities, and a nature-based play circuit with timber steppers, logs and stepping stones.