Peak-time trains every 3 minutes

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Violet Li

Dandenong rail commuters will enjoy weekday peak-time trains as frequently as just three minutes apart, as part of the new Big Switch timetable.

But sports and entertainment goers will face some slight delays, being no longer able to travel directly to the MCG and Rod Laver Arena.

From 1 February, the Pakenham and Cranbourne services via Dandenong will be wholly diverted through the Metro Tunnel stations such as Anzac, Town Hall, State Library and Parkville.

It spells more train services, running at least 10 minutes between Dandenong station and the city off-peak on weekdays as well as on weekends.

An analysis of the new timetable shows 38 weekday services from Dandenong-CBD between 6.30am-9.01am – up 32 per cent from the current 29 services.

On average, the waits between weekday peak services will be four minutes in the morning and four-and-a-half minutes in the afternoon-evening.

Some waits will be as short as three minutes.

Dandenong MP and Public and Active Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams said she was excited for Dandenong commuters to benefit from the “biggest change to our rail network in 40 years”.

“The Metro Tunnel means more services, more often – for passengers in Dandenong it means you’ll be able to catch a train to the city around every four minutes in peak hour and every 10 minutes off peak.”

However, the biggest catch will be for commuters who will no longer be able to travel directly to Richmond and South Yarra stations.

The quickest way to the MCG or Rod Laver Arena will be switching trains at Malvern or Caulfield stations – a changeover that may delay trips by five or so minutes on Saturday afternoons.

Another option will be to disembark at Town Hall Station and walk or tram to the ‘G or connect to a train to Richmond from Flinders Street.

Public Transport Users Association president Daniel Bowen said Dandenong passengers would clearly benefit from direct access to St Kilda Road and Parkville as well as more frequent services.

“We would like to see further improvements in the coming months and years.

“The tunnel boosts rail capacity on the network – it makes sense to provide more frequent train services across the city, to make it easier for people to get around Melbourne.”

Mr Bowen said authorities would need to ensure plenty of services for big events such as at the MCG and to clearly communicate options for passengers.

Commuters in outer suburbs beyond Dandenong also get improved services, but at a more modest frequency of no more than 20 minutes. Peaktime frequencies will average eight minutes.

For example, Cranbourne station gains almost 100 extra weekly services, while inner stations such as Caulfield Station receive about 250.

Some services start or finish at middle suburban stations like Westall Station and Dandenong Station.

Mr Bowen said PTUA would hope to see further improvements in the coming months and years for the commuters in the outer suburbs.

“There is a case for more trains across the day, providing a higher frequency service along the lines, further cutting the 20-minute waits at stations beyond Dandenong,” he said.

“The tunnel has added a lot of capacity to the rail system – it makes sense to use it more extensively, and as the southeast continues to develop, more trains more often – and more connecting buses – will help people get around more easily.”

According to a State Government media release, since the Metro Tunnel partially opened on 30 November to 11 January, passengers have taken 13 million free trips across trains, buses and trams as Victorians make the most of the free weekend travel up to and including 1 February.

On average, more than two million trips have been taken each free travel weekend, boosting patronage by more than 23 per cent compared with the same time last year and saving $17 million in fares so far.

As part of the Metro Tunnel’s Summer Start, more than 240 extra services are running along the Cranbourne, Pakenham and Sunbury corridor every week, stopping at all five new stations, on top of existing services.

To check the new timetable (from 1 February 2026) for Cranbourne/East Pakenham lines, visit: transport.vic.gov.au/news-and-resources/projects/metro-tunnel/more-ways-to-move/cranbourne-pakenham