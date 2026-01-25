DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » 11 kids rescued from locked cars on scorching Saturday: Ambulance Victoria

11 kids rescued from locked cars on scorching Saturday: Ambulance Victoria

Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics responded to 11 cases of children locked in cars during a scorching Saturday across Victoria.

After a day in which Melbourne recorded a top of 38.5 Celsius, AV urged people to never leave children, pets or older people unattended in vehicles.

“It is never safe to leave children or older people unattended in vehicles, in any weather, but particularly when we know that our state is facing days of heatwave conditions,” AV’s emergency management director Dale Armstrong said.

“The temperature inside a vehicle can double and become deadly within minutes.

“It is particularly dangerous for children to be left inside vehicles, as a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult.”

Armstrong said yesterday’s call-outs occurred across the state, with eight in Metropolitan regions, and one each in Barwon South West, Hume and Loddon Mallee.

He said the incidents were particularly confronting for our crews given the significant amount of community information which had been issued to Victorians ahead of this week’s predicted heatwave conditions.

“The message is simple – it is never safe to leave children in cars unattended.

“One call-out to a child locked in a car on a day like yesterday is too many – eleven is just ‘not on’.

“We know that accidents can happen, and often this is not intentional – but it is still potentially fatal.

“We encourage parents and carers to make sure keys are kept with them and to be alert while loading family members in and out of vehicles.

“And if anyone accidentally gets locked inside a vehicle, call Triple Zero immediately.”

Last month, motoring body RACV stated it rescued more than 200 children and pets locked in cars in the South East in 2025.

As of 30 November, its roadside assist crews had responded to 122 child lockouts and 96 pet lockouts.

They represent nearly one in five lockouts across the state (1109) in the same period.

Digital Editions

More News

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 431626 Polymer Clay Workshop This beginner-friendly workshop will guide you through the process of shaping and designing your own unique clay creations. Perfect for…

  • Three accused of $24m drug smuggling attempt

    Three accused of $24m drug smuggling attempt

    Three men from Melbourne’s South East have been accused of allegedly trying to smuggle drugs with a street value of more than $24 million on an international flight into Australia.…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 142390 100 years ago 28 January 1926 OBSERVATIONS Dandenong citizens have received strict instructions from the ineffective and irritating Water Commission not to water…

  • Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390909 A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for Saturday 24 January for all of Victoria as temperatures are set to soar in…

  • Soil clean-up wait continues

    Soil clean-up wait continues

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 522112 A giant asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge still remains, despite an order for its removal by the end of 2025. In…