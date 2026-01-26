Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

Some of Greater Dandenong’s most community-minded citizens, groups and businesses have been lauded at the council’s Australia Day awards at Springvale.

Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said the annual awards celebrate the people who contribute to making our city a better place.

“These awards honour the dedication, compassion and outstanding service demonstrated by some remarkable people in our community,” Cr Tan said.

The award winners were:

Nika Suwarsih (Community Leadership): Since arriving in Australia in 2007, Nika has dedicated her time to supporting women and children through volunteer programs.

She works as a training program manager for SisterWorks and continues to volunteer in the Greater Dandenong community, supporting migrant women, people seeking asylum and refugees.

Christine Keys (Living Treasure): As President of the Dandenong and District Historical Society, Christine has devoted many years to preserving, sharing and celebrating local history, including the waves of migration to our city.

In 2020 she was named Greater Dandenong Citizen of the Year in recognition of her outstanding work.

Trish Marson (Living Treasure): Trish has been the heart and soul of the Noble Park Junior Football Club for more than 20 years.

She has overseen the club’s Auskick program, introduced a multicultural officer and removed fees to help make the club more inclusive.

Her values of inclusion, compassion, community and opportunity are widely recognised across the Noble Park community.

Le Mans Entertainment (Corporate Citizen of the Year): Le Mans has created a fully accessible entertainment experience for people of all ages and abilities.

Operating since 2004, the business hosts an annual community day, offers employment opportunities and supports other local small businesses as suppliers for hospitality and events.

Mohammed Nawed (Young Leader joint-winner): Nawed participated in the council’s Young Leader Program in 2023 and continues to mentor and support young people through the council program The Collective.

He volunteers with the Centre for Multicultural Youth and works with YLab, drawing on his own lived experience as a migrant to create positive change.

Atifa Ahmed (Young Leader joint-winner): Atifa has been involved with the council’s Youth and Family Services programs since 2019, including time in the Young Leader’s program in 2024.

She also volunteers with Our Village, which assists social workers and maternal and child health workers to support babies and children from disadvantaged families.

She studies engineering and science at university and works as an education aid at Mt Hira.

Heather Hanratty (Volunteer of the Year): For more than 30 years Heather has volunteered with Council, including in the Meals on Wheels and Planned Activity Group programs.

Through her volunteer work she has touched countless lives, strengthened community ties and ensured some of our most vulnerable residents receive care, respect and support.

Mohammad Akram Yusofi (Volunteer of the Year – Highly Commended): Since arriving in Australia as a refugee from Afghanistan in 2012, Akram has been volunteering in Greater Dandenong.

He hosts classes to help people prepare for citizenship tests and supports English language studies.

He led a team of 50 volunteers to support bushfire affected farmers in NSW and distributed equipment and aid to vulnerable families during Covid-19 lockdowns.

SisterWorks (Community Group of the Year): SisterWorks believes that work empowers women, and over the past 10 years they have supported more than 2,500 women from 105 different countries to build a better life in Australia through skills training and employment opportunities.

Their programs engage vulnerable and marginalised community members to improve their confidence, mental wellbeing, sense of belonging and economic outlook.

Suraj Loomba (Sustainability Award): As a researcher at RMIT University, Suraj focuses on advancing renewable energy solutions.

He won first prize in a national Youth Energy Competition, positioning our city as a hub for young innovators tackling climate change.

He works closely with schools, universities and local groups to share his knowledge, inspire young people and promote pathways into science and engineering.

Adam Treloar (Sportsperson of the Year): As a current AFL player, Adam continues to support the Noble Park Junior Football Club, where his football journey began.

Adam provides hands-on guidance, leadership and encouragement for junior players and their families and has taken on coaching roles.

He instils values of teamwork, respect and healthy living to reinforce a positive culture at the club.

Khelaiya Productions (Outstanding Contribution to the Arts): Khelaiya Productions has been running for eight years and now boasts more than 125 volunteers.

They present work in Hindu, Urdu and English and are dedicated to creating and sharing high-quality theatre and musical productions that celebrate culture, storytelling and community connection.

In addition to live performances, they have produced three short films, giving local artists valuable opportunities to gain real experience in filmmaking.

The Australia Day awards night at Springvale City Hall also comprised a citizenship ceremony for 100 new citizens.

“Our newest citizens have chosen a great place to live,” Cr Tan said.

“Here in Greater Dandenong, we value our diversity and the harmony that exists here, in this place which welcomes all,” Cr Tan said.