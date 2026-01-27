DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

Police have released images of a man after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train between Dandenong and Hughesdale stations on 13 January. (Victoria Police)

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week.

Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man approached the woman on a city bound Cranbourne line train between Dandenong and Hughesdale stations about 6.05pm on Tuesday, 13 January.

The man sexually assaulted the victim before exiting the carriage, police say.

He was last seen boarding a bus on Waverley Road, Chadstone a short time later.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.

He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old with tanned skin, black curly hair and brown eyes, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Digital Editions

More News

  • Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient, inspired Nika has turned her…

  • Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

    Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

    Some of Greater Dandenong’s most community-minded citizens, groups and businesses have been lauded at the council’s Australia Day awards at Springvale. Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said the annual awards…

  • Lions roar with twin centuries

    Lions roar with twin centuries

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517376 Centuries from Narre South pair Oshadha Ariyadasa (125) and Vineth Jayasuriya (130) have helped the Lions post a big total of 331 against…

  • Positive day for Panthers

    Positive day for Panthers

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528966 Dandenong is well and truly in the driver’s seat to secure victory at Geelong after day one of round 15 of Victorian Premier…

  • Australia Day honour: Jayco founder’s history of service

    Australia Day honour: Jayco founder’s history of service

    Jayco’s famous Australian caravan founder, Gerry Ryan has been awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this year’s Australia Day Honours List. The award is in recognition…