Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week.

Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man approached the woman on a city bound Cranbourne line train between Dandenong and Hughesdale stations about 6.05pm on Tuesday, 13 January.

The man sexually assaulted the victim before exiting the carriage, police say.

He was last seen boarding a bus on Waverley Road, Chadstone a short time later.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.

He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old with tanned skin, black curly hair and brown eyes, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au