Heatwave grips Victoria: tips to stay cool and safe

A Total Fire ban (TFB) and extreme heat warning has been declared across Victoria as temperatures are set to soar to early to mid 40s today (Tuesday 27 January) for much of the state.

According to the Country Fire Authority (CFA), Victoria is set to experience severe heatwave conditions with potentially record-breaking temperatures forecast in northern parts of the state.

A TFB means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight until 11.59pm Tuesday evening.

VicEmergency has also released an extreme heat warning with people over 65 years old, babies, young children, pregnant women, people with pre-existing illnesses and people who are socially isolated as most at risk.

Prolonged exposure to heat can cause heat illnesses including cramping and heat exhaustion, which if left untreated can lead to heatstrokes.

According to the warning, symptoms of heatstroke include turning pale, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, dizziness, nausea and fainting.

Those impacted may also stop sweating, which is considered a medical emergency and Triple Zero (000) should be contacted immediately.

Here’s a few tips on how to stay cool today:

– If possible use an air conditioner or a fan,

– Wear light and loose clothing, or splash or spray cool water onto your skin.

– Keep hydrated, always take a drink bottle with you.

– Check in with family, friends and neighbours: Let people know you are OK or check in on those at increased risk including people over the age of 65, young children and babies, pregnant women, people with acute or chronic health problems and people who are socially isolated.

– Plan ahead: Cancel or reschedule activities for a cooler time of the day and check the weather forecast regularly.

– Heat can stress pets. Provide cool, clean water and shade for your pets and animals.

– Know the symptoms of heat-related illness and monitor your health.

For health advice:

– Call Nurse on Call on 1300 60 60 24 or see your doctor if you require medical advice.

– If you need urgent attention, visit your local Urgent Care Clinic.

– In a non-life threatening emergency, contact the Victoria Virtual Emergency Department.

– Or in a life threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000) immediately.